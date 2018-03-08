29 Filipino athletes to receive funding targeting Olympic gold

Olympic silver-winning weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, triathlete Kim Mangrobang and trackster Eric Cray are 3 of 29 elite Filipino athletes who will receive financial backing from a private organization bent on capturing the country’s first Olympic gold medal.

During the launch of Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Sports Foundation Inc. in Manila over the weekend, Phoenix Petroleum president and CEO Dennis Uy, the brains behind the foundation, announced the 29 athletes who stand to receive financial support.

Besides Diaz, Mangrobang and Cray, here are the other names:

Nicole Tagle (archery)

Eumir Marcial and John Tupas (boxing)

Hermie Macaranas and OJ Fuentes (canoe-kayak)

Marella Salamat, Sienna Fines and Ariana Dormitrio (cycling)

Carlos Yulo and Kaitlin De Guzman (gymnastics)

Kiyomi Watanabe, Mariya Takahashi, Shugen Nakano and Kesei Nakano (judo)

OJ Delos Santos (karateka)

EJ Obiena (pole vault)

Philmar Alipayo and Edito Alcala (surfing)

James Dieparine and Nicole Oliva (swimming)

Elaine Alora and Pauline Lopez (taekwondo)

Trenton Beram (track and field)

Kristel Macrohon (weightlifting)

Geylord Coveta and Yancy Kaibigan (windsurfing)

Siklab executive director Raymond Zorilla said resources would be pooled through the foundation to provide athletes with training equipment and facilities, coaching, exposure to international competitions, education, housing and livelihood programs. (abs-cbn sports)

