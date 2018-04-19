3 jiu-jitsu groups claim they are JFP members

  • April 19, 2018
    • THREE jiu-jitsu groups have denied they are members of the United Jiu-jitsu Confederation of the Philippines and are, in fact, affiliated with the Jiu-jitsu Federation of the Philippines headed by Ramon “Choy” Cojuangco that is recognized by the Philippine Olympic Committee.

    Manny Jimenez, claiming to be the head of Checkmat Philippines, said “we are a member of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines. Respectfully requesting necessary corrections to your article” in reaction to the article “Jiu-jitsu fighters up in arms” that appeared in Malaya-Business Insight last week.

    A certain TJ Sulit, who claims to be the head of Origins BJJ, said the report, denied the report that his team is a member of the United Jiu-Jitsu Confederation of the Philippines. Sulit also said “Origins BJJ is a member of the Jiu-jitsu Federation of the Philippines, the recognized NSA (national sports association) under the Philippine Olympic Committee.”

    A certain Atos Sulit, who also claimed to be the head of Atos Philippine’s, said “we are a member of the Jiu-jitsu Federation of the Philippines. Please make the necessary corrections in your article.”

    Members of the UJCP, led by 2014 Asian Beach Games gold medalist Maybelline Masuda, held a recent press conference and decried their exclusion from the national team tryouts held by the JFP. The UJCP also claimed it has the “most and best” athletes in the sport.

    A member of the Defensive Tactics group founded by wrestling chief Alvin Aguilar, Masuda claimed that she was not invited to the national tryouts for the 2016 Asian Beach Games in Da Nang, Vietnam by the JFP and failed to defend her women’s 53-kilogram title.

    Joining her in the event were fellow DEFTAC members Aisa Ratcliff, Apple Jane Ramos, Jolly Co, Kat Siozon, Vince Ortiz and Gerard Callos, who have made their marks in international competitions but also claimed they were excluded from the national tryouts conducted by the JFP.

    Bong Pedralvez, Malaya

