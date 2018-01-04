3 world champions are PSA athletes of the year

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 4, 2018
  • Filipino Athletes
  • Page Views 56

    • Three world champions will rightfully take the spotlight when the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) holds its annual Awards Night on Feb. 27 at the Maynila Hall of the historic Manila Hotel.

    Billiards king Carlo Biado, bowling queen Krizziah Lyn Tabora and boxing titlist Jerwin Ancajas head the list of athletes to be feted during the two-hour affair.

    “It’s that time of the year again when the PSA throws a party for the best and brightest in Philippine sports,” said PSA president and Spin.ph editor Dodo Catacutan.

    Biado topped the 2017 World 9-Ball Championship, Tabora emerged as the fifth Filipino to capture a world bowling crown, while Ancajas retained his IBF junior bantamweight title.

    Their feat made them as top candidates for Athlete of the Year, the highest accolade given by the PSA.

    The number of nominees for the top award may increase to four if another Filipino boxer, light flyweight champion Milan Melindo, wins his unification bout with WBA titlist Ryoichi Taguchi on Dec. 31 in Tokyo.

    (Philboxing/Inq)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Far Eastern Games 1923

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 04 January 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      3 world champions are PSA athletes of the year

      Three world champions will rightfully take the spotlight when the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) holds its annual Awards Night on Feb. 27 at the Maynila Hall of the historic Manila Hotel. Billiards king Carlo Biado, bowling queen Krizziah Lyn Tabora and boxing titlist Jerwin Ancajas head the list of ...

    • 04 January 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Far Eastern Games 1923

      Japan ended the Philippines’ four-year reign as overall champion but the biggest story in the VI Far Eastern Games in Osaka in 1923 was Filipino cager Luis “Lou”Salvador who set an all-time record 116 points in a single game. Salvador’s 116-point production, most of them coming from mid-court, has remained ...

    • 04 January 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      New measure reduces tax burden of Filipinos

      President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed into law Republic Act 10963, otherwise known as the “Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act, which reduced the tax burden of common Filipino taxpayers. Individuals earning an annual net income not over P250,000 shall now be tax-exempt effective January 1, 2018. Also, ...

    • 04 January 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      Duterte vetoes 4 items in 2018 budget

      President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed 4 items in the P3.7 trillion national budget for 2018 that he signed last week, according to his message to lawmakers. Duterte said the vetoed items “do not relate to some particular appropriation and are introduced with the purpose of amending existing laws and rules.” ...

    • 02 January 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Pampanga court clears actor Fernandez of drug rap

      Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez walked out a free man from the Pampanga provincial jail on Friday last week after a judge acquitted him of transporting a kilogram of dried marijuana. Judge Ireneo Pangilinan Jr. of the Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 58 said he had to release Fernandez, ...

    %d bloggers like this: