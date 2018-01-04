3 world champions are PSA athletes of the year

Three world champions will rightfully take the spotlight when the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) holds its annual Awards Night on Feb. 27 at the Maynila Hall of the historic Manila Hotel.

Billiards king Carlo Biado, bowling queen Krizziah Lyn Tabora and boxing titlist Jerwin Ancajas head the list of athletes to be feted during the two-hour affair.

“It’s that time of the year again when the PSA throws a party for the best and brightest in Philippine sports,” said PSA president and Spin.ph editor Dodo Catacutan.

Biado topped the 2017 World 9-Ball Championship, Tabora emerged as the fifth Filipino to capture a world bowling crown, while Ancajas retained his IBF junior bantamweight title.

Their feat made them as top candidates for Athlete of the Year, the highest accolade given by the PSA.

The number of nominees for the top award may increase to four if another Filipino boxer, light flyweight champion Milan Melindo, wins his unification bout with WBA titlist Ryoichi Taguchi on Dec. 31 in Tokyo.

