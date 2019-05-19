The 3rd annual Canada Day Drumming Celebration Challenges New World Record

Vancouver, B.C. – With just two months to go until Canada Day, the organizing committee of the Canada Day Drumming Celebration is excited to announce that there will be ten (10) cities across five time zones participating this year. It includes Halifax, Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Regina, Prince George, Kelowna, Kamloops, and Vancouver.

The celebration, hosted by the non-profit organization, The Legacy 150 Celebrations Society, aims to embrace diversity, create understanding, and celebrate unity on Canada Day, July 1st, 2019! New this year is a challenge to set a Guinness World Records™ that has never been done across multiple venues. The public is encouraged to register at www.canadadaydrumming.com.

“We believe it is one of the few celebrations from coast to coast to coast,” said Richard Wong, National Elected Chair of the Society, “it will be broadcasted Live on the website and across social media platforms. It is a historic moment and we invite the public to join in the celebration.”

The public can participate in this nationwide drumming event in a number of ways including:

1. Simultaneous national drumming at 11 am PT – Canadians of all cultures and ethnicities come together to drum in unity. This is to celebrate the rich culture of the multicultural make-up of Canada and to create a Canadian record.

2. Guinness World Records™ Attempt at 11:15 am PT – aims to set the record for “The Largest Group Drum Roll (multiple venues)” that lasts at least five minutes. The attempt is based on the number of drummers participating, the minimum is 1,683 people. If the attempt is successful, 300 registered drummers will receive an official Certificate of Participation on a lottery basis. Pre-registration deadline is midnight, June 17, 2019.

3. Take in the festivities from 10 am to 4 pm at Creekside Park, 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver, BC (beside Science World) to enjoy multicultural stage performances, children activities, multicultural food, sponsors’ booths, contests and more.

“This is a very bold initiative; we invite everyone across the country to take part in the multicultural drumming. We encourage you to be a part of this meaningful project and show your support through donations and sponsorships. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a part of a nationwide event that will go down in Canada’s proud history,” added Wong.

“We are excited that we are working towards bringing a new Guinness World Records™ to Canada,” said Maggie Ip, Vice Chair, “what is more important is it shows how multicultural Canada is and how the diverse communities can live together in harmony. We will also take this opportunity to raise awareness for Alzheimer Society of British Columbia https://alzheimer.ca/en/bc as we accept donation through various activities on the day.”

Please visit the official website www.canadadaydrumming.com to find out more and follow us on social media.

Media Contact:

Choice Communication (Canada) Ltd.

Helen Yu

Tel: 604.601.2121 / Cell: 604.816.2828

Email: helen.yu@choicecommunication.ca

Vivien Poon

Tel: 604.601.2121 / Cell: 778 885 5333

Email: vivien.poon@choicecommunication.ca

