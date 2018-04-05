Shell-Shocked!

History in the making. Seeing a country take on terrorists is the driving force behind 7 Days in Entebbe. Or Depending on which side of the issue you fall on call them freedom fighters. Either way Universal pictures and Participant Media come out in top for retelling a monumental tale. See this high-stake drama unfold at the International Village Cinemas and select Cineplex cinemas around B.C.

Negotiate or not negotiate. That’s the dilemma confronting the State of Israel when an Air France jet out on route to Athens fall prey to hijackers. It’s the mid 1970s and two lone gunmen/women aided by two cohorts surprisingly easily take control of the plane. Though this story has been told before it can now be seen by new generations.

Cast as the German revolutionaries out to make a point are Daniel Bruhl and Rosamund Pike (Did another day). Together these two show the strain on themselves and each other. Naturally the real fear grips the innocent passengers who are taken by force to Entebbe, Uganda. There more indignities face the travellers when the Jewish flyers and Israelis are separated from the others.

Against this backdrop the Israeli government springs into action. Politics aside this film does an effective job showing the turmoil around the cabinet table debating what to do. When a rescue mission is suggested its at first dismissed. With time running out an elaborate plan is hatched called Operation Thunderbolt with crack commandoes flying under cover of night to save the passengers.

Smart, stylish and full of tension 7 Days in Entebbe packs quite the punch and is an exciting look at an unbelievable rescue that truly took the world – and the hijackers – by storm.

By Alan Samuel

