  March 12, 2017
    •  Brute Force!

    Oppression is bad wherever it occurs. Bad Bear Russia lays siege to a region of innocents in Bitter Harvest. Here for a change we get a glimpse into a tragedy long forgotten by too many. Based on true events this high stakes drama from D Films wills definitely open many eyes at  The International Village  Cinemas.

    Today Ukraine is not far from news headlines. But in 1931-1932 this remote region of then Mother Russia was one of the great bread baskets of the world. Ever willing to increase his power Soviet leader Joseph Stalin was determined to take the grain. Produced by the farmers of the Ukraine . Along the way innocent peasants were brutalized beyond belief.

    One young lad with artistic talents and a military pedigree of sorts seems the most unlikely of all people to take on the brutal overseers in Stalin’s jaded jingoistic policies. Enter handsome baby-faced Yuri. More a lover than a fighter Yuri comes of age in a hurry as evil thugs decide to make an example of the regions’ peasant population. Standing tall as the conflicted commoner is Max Irons who must call on inner strength and sheer resolve to stay loyal to the cause and somehow manage to win the babe in the process,

    Just as forceful as a woman in waiting with attitude and those oh so bewitching eyes is Olena. Under the rather compelling and captivating spell of Lucy Brown it’s a joy to see how a potential romance develops under the mist trying circumstances   Full marks go to the vivid recreations of the battles and the sheer determination of a community to come together to survive. How they do in their finest hour is a thing movies are made of.

    Alan Samuels

