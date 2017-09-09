Superb SEA Games debut for zion

  • September 9, 2017
    • Zion Corrales Nelson 2016 BC Female Athlete of the year represented the Philippines in the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. She performed as an elite athlete and the youngest competitor in the games at only 18 yrs old.

    Zion is ASIA’s 4th fastest woman in 200m and 8th in the 100m. Philippines Bronze medallist in the 4×100 and their time 44.81 is now the new National Record.

    Watch out in 2019 when Philippines will host the SEA Games.  She will be there representing and ready!!!
    PBS in 2017. 100m 11.69,  200m 23.74,  400m 55.04

