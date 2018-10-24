A Star is Born

  October 24, 2018
    • Music fans the world over knows who Lady Gaga is. After a few small bit parts in largely forgettable films the divine one pulls off an astonishing leading lady performance as the central character in A Star is Born. Presented across British Columbia by Warner Brothers enjoy this bonafide tearjerker at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across Canada’s westernmost foremost province.

    We all know Lady Gaga can sing. But who’s would believe handsome chivalrous Bradley Cooper can give her a good run for her money. Word in the street is that after Cooper saw and heard our good lady sing a classic Eva Peron song at the elegant home of a high-profile friend
    the deal was sealed. Welcome to what I believe is the fourth version of the classic love story that follows perfectly the prince versus pauper story line

    Cooper not only stars and sings in this two-hour blockbuster but bares his soul and is very effective in his directorial debut. Cast as the once on the top now struggling rock star Jack Maine the boy gets smitten with a chance moment listening to a low level like bug singer wannabe who moonlights as a performer. Her name is Ally and when words each ears the magic gets transformed. Lost in a real dream the two hit I off, become friends, and embark on a road ready romance second to none.

    Money and fame can buy anything – but love. As gradually Jane’s rising career shadow cast large over Jack’s diminishing returns you just know there will be a day of reckoning. Through it all we see the intimacy of two creative sounds explode on stage and then engulf their outer world with riveting ramifications. Standout singing, superb secondary characters anchored by the always dependable Sam Waterson and a true to life larger than last few romances converge to make A Star is Born any true romantics wet dream fantasy a reality.

