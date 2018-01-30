ABAP training for Asiad goes full blast

The Association of Boxing Alliances(ABAP) in the Philippines has started its earnest preparations for the Asian Games slated for Jakarta, Indonesia in August this year.

ABAP sec-gen Ed Picson disclosed that boxing president Ricky Vargas has given the go-signal for several teams to embark on tune-up tournaments and training camps in the coming weeks to evaluate the boxers and to ensure they are in top competition form.

“We also launched a local “Battle of Champions”caravan-type tournament where national boxers match up against each other in exhibition fights in different local venues to get them used to competition conditions and also to assess their capabilities. The first leg was in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan last month,” said Picson.

This Saturday, Jan. 27, six boxers will participate in the Indian Open, a 25-team tournament with 350 boxers.

ABAP’s Karina Picson was appointed by the Asian Boxing Confederation as tournament supervisor for the event to be held in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

On the same date, eight boxers will fly to Bangkok, Thailand for a two-week training camp at an isolated and vast training center in the hills of Muaklek.

Fil-British boxer John Tupas-Marvin, who won the light-heavyweight (81 kg) gold in the SEA Games last year, arrived from London Jan. 15 and has been training in the PSC-ABAP Training Center in Baguio before traveling with the team to the Thai camp.

