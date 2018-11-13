Abby meets the showbiz press

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 13, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 57

    • Sometimes it’s quite challenging to break the ice when you are talking to a politician, but with Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay, her being so candid makes her so relatable you don’t have to struggle to start a conversation with her. And if you had a no-holds-barred discussion with Abby, it’s impossible for you not to notice her strong yet charming personality.
    In a casual brunch with the showbiz press in a restaurant in Quezon City, the Makati leader arrived on time and started to great everyone in the room.

    “I rarely come here in Quezon City because I’m allergic to traffic,” the incumbent Makati City mayor started, “But I can hardly say no to Manay Lolit(Solis) when she invites me for lunch. She’s my favorite. I can’t thank her enough for the support she’s been giving me since 2007.”

    “And Ricky Lo also my favorite. May kami nyan,” said in jest, “And all the members of the showbiz press because of the support they’ve been giving me since I ran for Congress.”

    Even before the host of the lunch could formally introduce the people invited to the intimate event, members of the entertainment press had already started bombarding the mayor with questions regarding her rivalry with her brother Junjun, who is running against her for Makati’s mayoral post in the 2019 elections.

    “The situation is really difficult, whether you’re running against your brother, your cousin or any relatives, because it involves emotions. At alam mong pagkatapos ngelections hindi yun dun natatapos. This is not an ordinary rivalry and you cannot cut ties with someone you are related to,” she stated.

    She further said that she’s civil with her brother, “civil in the sense that we don’t communicate because there’s this tendency that we end up saying things that we’ll regret.”

    But more than the “Battle of the Binays,” Abby wanted to talk about her journey before becoming a public servant. At first, she was even reluctant to discuss the issue between her and Monsour del Rosario who is apparently now choosing the side of her brother.

    “We had a falling-out this year. He wasn’t working at all. He was focused more on Taekwondo and his position in the sports commission. The Makati residents don’t feel his presence. For two years, wala siyang ginagawa. We talked last January. That was the time when we broke up,” she said while laughing.

    Abby was frank with her answers to the questions thrown to her by the showbiz press and while some people are still wondering how she and her brother end up battling over the mayoral post in Makati, she only had this to say, “He only had two options: first was to run and the second was not to run.”

    (N. Wang, MS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pinoy Rap is alive and well in the Philippines

    Next Story

    Piolo focuses on self-love

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 November 2018
      36 mins ago No comment

      Christian wins Best Actor award in Hanoi

      Stay true to that burning passion inside you,” said Christian Bables to aspiring artists who, like him, were at some point “on the verge of giving up” their craft. The 25-year-old was declared best actor at the recent 2018 Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam, for his performance in ...

    • 14 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Alves brushes off excitement on Quezon role

      Benjamin Alves, is slated for bigger things to come for his career but he does not want to get too excited about it. After blockbusters “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” he is set to headline the trilogy finale as former President Manuel L. Quezon which he already ...

    • 14 November 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Marlo comes back with new single

      Many people didn’t know that Marlo Mortel has a good singing voice until his first major solo concert titled “ImMortelized” at the Music Museum on October 26. He has a unique singing voice entirely his own and does not sound anybody else – local or foreign. He said it ...

    • 13 November 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Piolo focuses on self-love

      Gone are the days when Piolo pressures himself to be with someone because now, he is just busy with no one but himself. He no longer entertains queries about the last woman he was linked with, which was Shaina Magdayao. “A lot has been said already. Puro he said ...

    • 13 November 2018
      15 hours ago No comment

      Abby meets the showbiz press

      Sometimes it’s quite challenging to break the ice when you are talking to a politician, but with Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay, her being so candid makes her so relatable you don’t have to struggle to start a conversation with her. And if you had a no-holds-barred discussion with ...

    %d bloggers like this: