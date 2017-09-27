Abra on shifting careers

RAPPER Abra, a.k.a. Raymond Abracosa, tries his hand at acting via Cinemalaya 2017’s best film, “Respeto.”

“Respeto,” directed by Treb Monteras II, tells the story of an amateur rapper, played by Abra, and a veteran poet whose paths cross after a stand-off between the authorities and illegal settlers.

Abra admitted his early apprehension in playing the lead role.

“Kinakabahan ako kasi mayroong major role na nakapatong sa balikat ko and nakaka excite din, on the other hand, kasi lahat ng aspect ng movie – from cinematography, ‘yung execution and ‘yung mga co-actors ko – lahat sobrang lapit,” explained the “Gayuma” rapper.

He also revealed that for the “Respeto” team, winning the top Cinemalaya prize was a big bonus.

“Kahit wala naman ‘yung prize ng Best Picture, parang panalo na ‘yung film. So plus plus, plus talaga ‘yung feeling ng kasiyahan ko, tapos sobrang blessed talaga ng feeling namin – regardless kung may award or wala,” he stressed.

Aside from the recognition from Cinemalaya, Abra is also thankful for the positive reviews for the movie.

“Opo grabe! ‘Pag bukas ko ng social media ko umaapaw at nakaka gaan ng loob. Hindi ko po expected na gusto pa nila ulitin at i-share pa talaga nila kaya nakakataba ng puso,” he said.

The movie carries a very timely message that will be appreciated especially by millennials, he opined.

Does this signal a career change for him?

“Miss na miss ko na din kasi mag music,” he replied, “Baka mag dwell muna ako sa music world pero ‘pag may ano [offer] na magandang concept, game tayo diyan.”

