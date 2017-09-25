ABS-CBN captivates more Filipinos nationwide in August

ABS-CBN kept its lead in nationwide TV ratings in August, bringing values-oriented programs and relevant news stories to more viewers in the country.

Based on data from Kantar Media, the Kapamilya network recorded an average audience share of 46 percent in both rural and urban homes, or 13 points higher versus GMA’s 33 percent.

FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano (38.6 percent) still led the list of most watched programs in August, thrilling more viewers as Cardo (Coco Martin) finally infiltrated the rebel group Pulang Araw.

ABS-CBN’s newest talent-variety-talk show Little Big Shots (35.9 percent) instantly impressed viewers as it showcased the wit, charm, and talent of kids.

The KathNiel-starrer La Luna Sangre (33.7 percent) was also a big hit among viewers as Malia (Kathryn Bernardo) and Tristan (Daniel Padilla) continue to fulfill their mission of ending the leader of evil vampires Supremo (Richard Gutierrez).

Kapamilya network’s flagship newscast TV Patrol, meanwhile, remained the most preferred news program in the country in August, hitting 32.5 percent and beating rival program 24 Oras (19.4 percent).

Wansapanataym (28.1 percent) gave viewers a magical treat every Sunday and highlighted lessons of love, sacrifice, and bravery to Pinoy kids through Super Ving (Awra Briguela). MMK (27.4 percent) also gave inspiration to audiences nationwide with the real-life stories of letter senders, individuals who weathered different struggles.

Wildflower set viewers and netizens abuzz with its wildest wedding episode and recorded an average national TV rating of 25.3 percent for August.

Also landing on the top 10 list were Kapamilya comedy programs Home Sweetie Home (24.9 percent and Goin’ Bulilit (22.7 percent).

ABS-CBN also won across all time blocks, particularly in primetime (6 p.m. -12 midnight), where it recorded an average audience share of 50 percent versus GMA’s 31 percent.

The Kapamilya network also won in the morning block (6 a.m.-12 noon) with 40 percent versus GMA’s 30 percent, the noontime block (12 noon-3 p.m.) with 46 percent, compared to GMA’s 35 percent, and the afternoon block (3-6 p.m.) with 43 percent, beating GMA’s 38 percent.

ABS-CBN also beat GMA in other areas. More viewers tuned in to the Kapamilya network in Total Luzon with 42 percent versus GMA’s 35 percent, in Total Visayas with 55 percent versus GMA’s 26 percent, and in Total Mindanao with 54 percent versus GMA’s 29 percent.

As of June this year, ABS-CBN TVplus has already sold three million boxes nationwide since its launch in 2015 and significantly boosted ABS-CBN’s TV ratings. According to data from Kantar Media, ABS-CBN’s audience share in Mega Manila increased to 36 percent from January to August 2017, compared to 30 percent in 2015, as more households are able to experience crystal clear viewing experience with ABS-CBN TVplus. ABS-CBN’s ratings in Mega Manila also rose to 14 percent from 11 percent in 2015.

