ABS-CBN CONDUCTS CLEAN-UP DRIVES, GIVES AWAY LIGTAS BAGS FOR TAAL VICTIMS

  March 13, 2020
  Feature News
    • The status of Taal Volcano is down to Alert Level 2 but Kapamilya love continues to be felt by displaced families through ABS-CBN’s “Tulong-Tulong sa Taal” public service campaign.

    The Kapamilya network has united with various groups for clean-up drives done in Agoncillo and Tanauan in Batangas, relief operations, and distribution of Ligtas Bags with the support of donors, volunteers, and partners like public servants Senator Ralph Recto and Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto.

    As of February 6, Sagip Kapamilya has served a total of 23,923 families or over 100,000 individuals with relief pack in evacuation centers and home-based evacuation sites. There were also 5,403 individuals served with hot meals through Soup Kitchen, while 663 individuals received psychological first aid.

    Since children are the most vulnerable during disasters, Bantay Bata 163 social workers organized therapeutic play activities in Calumpang East Elementary School in San Luis, Batangas.

    ABS-CBN also continues to distribute Ligtas Bags, which contain necessities for survival in case an emergency or a disaster strikes, in different areas in Batangas.

    Sen. Ralph Recto and Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto recently partnered with the ABS-CBN Foundation to deliver relief packs and Ligtas Bags to people in San Nicolas, Agoncillo, Lemery, Taal, Laurel, and Talisay.

    “Let us thank ABS-CBN. They don’t just give us joy every night, they also help Filipinos during difficult times,” said Recto.

    Rep. Santos-Recto echoed her husband’s statements. “I take this opportunity to thank ABS-CBN for all the help that they have extended here in Batangas. These Ligtas Bags are very useful. Salamat,” she shared.

    For more details about “Tulong-Tulong Sa Taal” and how you may help, follow ABS-CBN Foundation (@abscbnfoundationinc) on Facebook or visit www.abs-cbnfoundation.com.

    Stay updated by following ABS-CBN News’ special Taal coverage on ABS-CBN, ANC, DZMM, news.abs-cbn.com, patrol.ph and the ABS-CBN News App. Join the conversation by using the hashtag #TulongTulongsaTaal. For updates, follow ABS-CBN (@abscbnpr) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.

