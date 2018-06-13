ABS-CBN dominates Golden Dove Awards

ABS-CBN won big at the 26th Kapisanan ng mga Broadkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP) Golden Dove Awards, walking home with the Best TV station and 26 other awards for its programs, journalists, and celebrities.

Senior broadcaster Peter Musñgi won the “Ka Doroy Broadcaster of the Year Award,” for his exemplary contributions to the industry throughout his career, spanning 45 years. Musñgi credited his mentors over the years and fellow broadcasters for continuing to pursue the truth in the age of information and social media.

Previous winners of the “Ka Doroy Broadcaster of the Year” from ABS-CBN include Louie Tabing (2016), Ted Failon (2013), Noli De Castro (2011), Ces Oreña-Drilon (2010), Korina Sanchez (2008), and Tina Monzon-Palma (2002).

In the news and public affairs category, investigative news program Failon Ngayon won Best Documentary Program and Best Radio Public Affairs program, while host Ted Failon won Best Public Service Host (Television). Red Alert, a program tackling the dangers and safety measures during natural calamities, won Best Public Service Program while host Jeff Canoy won Best Public Affairs Program Host (Television). Science-environmental program Matanglawin won Best Children’s Program while host Kim Atienza won Best Magazine Host (Television). Zhander Cayabyab won Best TV News Field Reporter.

ABS-CBN’s public service campaign “Tulong na Tayo Para sa Marawi” won Best Television PSA (public service announcement).

FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano won Best Drama Program while It’s Showtime won Best Variety Program (Television). Goin Bulilit won Best Comedy Program (Television), while the network’s Christmas station ID “Just Love Ngayong Christmas” won Best Television Station Promotional Material.

Angel Locsin won Best Drama Actress for Drama Program (Television) for her performance in Maalaala Mo Kaya episode “Kotse-Kotsehan,” while Piolo Pascual won Best Actor For Drama Program for his performance in the same show in the episode “Pamana ng Mina.”

ABS-CBN TVplus’s family comedy Funny Ka, Pare Ko stars Bayani Agbayani and Karla Estrada won Best Actor and Best Actress for Comedy Program (television), respectively.

Sports-oriented program Sports U took the award for Best Sports Program for the episode “Ikaw Ang Panalo.”

In the radio category, DZMM Radyo 630 won best AM Station (Metro Manila), while Gising Pilipinas DZMM 630 won Best Radio Newscast Program and Dear MOR won Best Radio Drama Program. MOR’s DJ Popoy won Best Music Radio Jock.

ABS-CBN’s regional stations also bagged awards. ABS-CBN Davao’s Agri Tayo Dito won Best Science and Technology Program for TV ABS-CBN while ABS-CBN Baguio’s Mag-TV Na Atin ‘To won Best TV Culture and Arts Program. Meanwhile, TV Patrol Northern Luzon Baguio won Best TV News Program (Provincial).

The KBP is the premier broadcast media organization in the country composed of owners and operators of radio and TV stations that aims to elevate professional and ethical standards in Philippine broadcasting and promote social responsibility in broadcasting. The Golden Dove Awards is KBP’s way of recognizing excellence in broadcasting in the land. (MS)

Like this: Like Loading...