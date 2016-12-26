ABS_Movie_Management

ABS-CBN now into cinema management

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 26, 2016
  • Business News
  • Page Views 38

    • ABS-CBN Corporation, the country’s leading media and entertainment company, has entered into an agreement with CityMall Commercial Centers, Inc. (CMCCI), to manage the cinemas of the growing independent community mall chain across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

    Under the partnership, ABS-CBN shall manage the booking and the food and beverage operations of CityMall’s mini theaters, while CMCCI, a subsidiary of DoubleDragon Properties Corp., will build and open the cinema infrastructure.

    The theaters will be built in CityMall branches in Tagum, Davao, Victorias, Negros Occidental, Anabu, Imus, Cotabato City, Bulua, Cagayan de Oro, Koronadal City, Consolacion, Cebu, Mandalagan, Bacolod City, Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija, and Dumaguete, Negros Oriental.

    As CityMall’s cinemas’ booking agent, ABS-CBN shall determine what movies shall be screened, including the regular screening of Star Cinema productions.

     ABS-CBN Chairman Eugenio Lopez III, ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, ABS-CBN group Chief Finance Officer Rolando Valdueza, Star Creatives COO Malou Santos signed the partnership together with CityMall Commercial Centers, Inc. Chairman Edgar Sia II and President Ferdinand Sia.

    ABS-CBN’s venture into cinema management is part of the company’s consumer business, which now accounts for P17 billion in annual revenues, or 45 percent of total company revenues, with the remaining 55 percent percent generated from advertising.  It is generated from three types of businesses, namely subscription, ticketed experiences, and durable goods.

    ABS-CBN recently reported a consolidated revenue of P31.1 billion for the first nine months of 2016, with a net income to PHP 2.85 billion, 50 percent higher compared to the same period last year. (MS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    ABS-CBN OPENS 2017 WITH NEWEST PRIMETIME FAMILY DRAMA “A LOVE TO LAST”

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • ABS_Movie_Management
      26 December 2016
      9 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN now into cinema management

      ABS-CBN Corporation, the country’s leading media and entertainment company, has entered into an agreement with CityMall Commercial Centers, Inc. (CMCCI), to manage the cinemas of the growing independent community mall chain across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. Under the partnership, ABS-CBN shall manage the booking and the food and ...

    • a-love-to-last
      26 December 2016
      12 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN OPENS 2017 WITH NEWEST PRIMETIME FAMILY DRAMA “A LOVE TO LAST”

      ABS-CBN opens the year 2017 with the premiere of the much awaited family drama, “A Love to Last,” on Primetime Bida. Topbilled by box office actress Bea Alonzo and sought after leading man Ian Veneracion, “A Love to Last” is a timely story about family and how love isn’t ...

    • makabata-hall-of-famer-judy-ann-santos-and-coco-martin-with-anaktv-president-elvira-yap-go
      26 December 2016
      15 hours ago No comment

      CHILD-FRIENDLY KAPAMILYA PROGRAMS AND STARS DOMINATE ANAK TV SEAL AWARDS

      Judy Ann Santos and Coco Martin make it to Makabata Hall of Fame  ABS-CBN has proven to be a child-sensitive and family-friendly network after its programs and stars received prestigious Anak TV awards from the Anak TV Foundation last Saturday (Dec 10) during an awarding ceremony held at the ...

    • aldub
      25 December 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      Alden and Maine in a TV series, finally

      Every popular love team has their own TVCs (a lot of them), big screen projects and a television series. Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, otherwise known as AlDub, have done almost everything except starring in a soap opera. Since their astronomic rise as one of the most popular love ...

    • Miss_World
      25 December 2016
      2 days ago No comment

      PH Gray finishes in Top 5 of Miss World

      Miss Philippines Catriona Gray finished in the Top 5 of the Miss World 2016 competition in Maryland, United States, Sunday afternoon (early Monday morning in Manila). The crown went to Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico. Yaritza Reyes of the Dominican Republic was named First Princess and Natasha Mannuela of Indonesia ...

    %d bloggers like this: