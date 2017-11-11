ABS-CBN unveils newest drama “Love Will Lead You Back”, coming soon on TFC

  November 11, 2017
    • Jericho Rosales, Yen Santos, Yam Concepcion, and Sam Milby to star in a story that will tackle marriage, family, and love, coming soon via TFC’s different platforms 

    QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES, — ABS-CBN, the largest multi-media conglomerate in the Philippines, formally announced the upcoming small screen team ups of Jericho Rosales, Yen Santos, Yam Concepcion, and Sam Milby in its newest drama about marriage, family, and love titled “Love Will Lead You Back”, coming soon via The Filipino Channel (TFC)’s various platforms worldwide.

    “Unlike the other shows which focus on infidelity, we went the other way around. The thrust of our show is how to stay faithful in your marriage. You are also going to see real characters that will struggle on how they will fix their respective marriages,” says Rosales at the recently held media announcement.

    Rosales, who is tagged as the Asian Drama King, has starred before in several ABS-CBN shows like “The Legal Wife” in 2014, “Bridges of Love” in 2015, and “Magpahanggang Wakas” in 2017.

    Love Will Lead You Back” marks the first time Rosales and Milby will work on a teleserye (local term for TV series) together. The show also serves as a reunion project for Milby and director FM Reyes.

    “Direk FM was my director in my first teleserye, which was ‘Maging Sino Ka Man’. After 12 years, we will be working with each other again so I am really excited”, shares Milby.

    Aside from “Maging Sino Ka Man” in 2007, Milby has also previously starred in other ABS-CBN series like “Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala” in 2013, and “Doble Kara” in 2015.

    Concepcion and Santos, meantime, return to the spotlight as the show’s leading ladies and are both equally excited to start taping.

    “Before, I was only watching them on TV. Now I have the chance to work with them,” Concepcion gushes.

    “My character here is different from what I have done before, which were light roles. Here, I’m more mature and I’m even married,” Santos relates.

    The two actresses have already showcased their acting prowess in other ABS-CBN shows: Santos has starred in the TV series “Pure Love” and is currently seen in “Wildflower”; while Concepcion starred in the family-oriented show “Langit Lupa” and is now seen in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”.

    Also joining the cast are Allan Paule, Lotlot de Leon, Amy Austria, Cris Villanueva, Christian Bables, Hero Angeles, and Gab Lagman.

    Love Will Lead You Back” is under the production unit headed by Ruel Bayani, coming soon in the Philippines via ABS-CBN, and outside the country via The Filipino Channel.

    In anticipation of the upcoming series, catch some of the previous and current shows of some of the lead stars that are still available via TFC online (www.TFC.tv) and TFC internet protocol television (IPTV) in key countries worldwide.

    For more updates about the show, visit TFC’s Facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas and follow @KapamilyaTFC and KapamilyaGlobalPR on Twitter and Instagram.

    abs-cbn/TFC

