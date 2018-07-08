ACSEA partners with REYFORT Media

Asian-Canadian Special Events Association is excited to enter into a collaborative sponsorship agreement with Reyfort Media Group in Vancouver. The opportunity became available when ACSEA’s annual festival TAIWANfest is about to Fête with the Philippines this Labour Day weekend in Downtown Vancouver.

“Filipino community is one of the largest Asian Canadian communities, and the Taiwanese and the Filipinos have so many connections to celebrate together. People will enjoy the stories, sounds, sights, vibes and food in downtown. It’s party time, Taiwanese and Filipino style, on Granville Street and VAG Plaza from September 1st to 3rd,“ said Charlie Wu, the managing director of ACSEA.

TAIWANfest’s Dialogues with Asia series is intended to provide stories to be told and perspectives to be shared. As Canadians, more cultural organizations should come together to find common grounds. Charlie Wu added, “Because of this dialogue with the Filipino community, we also have the pleasure of learning Mr. Rey Fortaleza, the founder of Reyfort Media Group, was a celebrated Olympian in boxing.“

Through this sponsorship with Reyfort Media, TAIWANfest is inviting more businesses interested in supporting this cultural dialogue and meeting thousands of people at the festival to take part. A special introductory package starting from just $600 is available for clients of Reyfort Media Group. Please contact Reyfort Media Group at 604-588-6397. For more information about TAIWANfest, please visit www.TAIWANfest.ca.

Asian-Canadian Special Events Association is a non-profit society in BC with two signature events annually. In addition to the summer TAIWANfest, the winter LunarFest celebrates Lunar New Year tradition

Like this: Like Loading...