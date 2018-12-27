Adrien Broner Arrested in Florida

  • admin
  • December 27, 2018
  • Boxing
    • Troubled boxer Adrien Broner has found himself caught in a legal web once again. Broner, who is scheduled to face Manny Pacquiao on the 19th of January, had a warrant out and was arrested two days before Christmas.

    The warrant cited failure to appear in court for a speeding case where he also lacked registration or a license. This is not a first for Broner, who has been in the headlines for similar things in the past. In terms of more recent legal issues, a jeweller has sued Adrien Broner for 1.5 million dollars worth of jewelry, along with another million worth of punitive damages.

    At the height of his career, Broner looked to be following in the footsteps of Floyd Mayweather jr. in the ring, but in recent years his legal record is looking more similar to that of Mayweather’s and not his boxing record.

    Broner is a sizeable underdog in this fight, as he has struggled with recent opponents such as Jessie Vargas and Mikey Garcia. Pacquiao defeated Vargas in Las Vegas during the tail end of 2016.

    Alternatively, Pacquiao has recently scored his first knockout since he fought Miguel Cotto in 2009, the same 2-year span where he also knocked out Ricky Hatton and Oscar De La Hoya. Merely 15 months before his win over Cotto, Pacquiao had won a belt at lightweight over US olympian, and world champion “Dangerous” David Diaz.

    Broner has found himself in legal trouble every year since 2016, which was also a failure to appear in court for an arrest that occurred in 2014. Constant legal troubles and distractions are not ideal for a training camp before the biggest fight in one’s career.

    By Julian-Ray Fortaleza

