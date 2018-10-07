AEGIS CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A US/CANADA TOUR

The iconic power belter group Aegis will bring their music to USA and CANADA from October to December 2018. They will set ablaze “AEGIS: Doble Dekada, Ang Soundtrack ng Buhay Mo,” the 20th anniversary concert of the phenomenal 90s band in various cities in Canada and USA.

Aegis band will tour their hugely successful Araneta concert last July 13 to Vancouver on October 26; Toronto on October 27; Winnipeg on November 4; Arizona on November 30; Chumash on December 14; Morongo on December 15 and Hawaii on December 16.

The band has made powerful music in the past two decades and their hit songs such as “halik”, “luha” and “Sinta” among others are just staple favorites at Karaoke bars. Now these heart-wrenching, vocally challenging songs are going to be heard by their Filipino fans abroad.

Aegis is composed of vocalists Juliet Sonot, Mercy Sunot and Kris Sunot, keyboardist Stella Maries Pabico, drummer Vilma Goloviogo, bassist Rowena Adriano and guitarist Rey Abenoja.

Like this: Like Loading...