AFP Honors Pacquiao

Senator Manny Pacquiao receives the AFP Meritorious Achievement Medal from the Armed Forces of the Philippines at the Lapu-lapu Grandstand in Camp Aguinaldo Friday afternoon.

Aside from the award, the fighting senator was also granted an honorary membership in the Philippine Army Scout Ranger.

(Photos by Wendell Alinea/OSMP)

SEN. PACQUIAO HAILS CREATION OF SARANGANI SPORTS TRAINING CENTER

By Aquiles Z. Zonio

SENATE – Senator Manny Pacquiao expressed his unending gratitude to President Rodrigo R. Duterte for signing into law Republic Act No. 11224 establishing a state-of-the-art Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) in Sarangani Province.

The construction and creation of PSTC has a proposed budget of PHP3.5 billion.

Pacquiao, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, was the main author of Senate Bill No. 1716, or the Philippine Amateur Sports Training Center Act, with Sen. Sonny Angara as co-sponsor.

SB No. 1716 was approved with 18 affirmative votes, no negative votes and zero abstention.

Pres. Duterte signed RA 11224, otherwise known as Philippine Sports Training Center Act, last Feb. 22 but a copy of which was release to the media only on March 2.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to express my profound thanks to Pres. Duterte for signing into law RA 1224. This is a big boost not only for our national sports but also for my home province where this facility will be established,” Pacquiao said.

Under RA 11224, the provincial government of Sarangani and municipal government of Alabel, in coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), were mandated to take the necessary steps to upgrade, improve, and modernize existing facilities, equipment and personnel and integrate them into the newly created sports training center.

The law further says “The provincial government of Sarangani and the municipal government of Alabel, in coordination with the PSC, shall create the necessary training programs, appropriate tournaments, and competition, as well as the system by which the facilities shall be maintained and managed in order to accomplish the objectives and purpose of this Act.”

Funds for the construction, establishment and operation of the Sarangani Sports Training Center will primarily be provided by the local government units with support coming from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Office of the President.

Pacquiao claimed it will be the country’s premier sports training center with indoor facilities.

Once the construction is finished, athletes can train there whole year round.

Right now, the country has no indoor sports facilities where athletes can train even during inclement weather.

“As athletes, they strictly follow their training schedule. But sometimes, this is hampered by the onset of rainy season or extreme heat, among others. With the construction of an indoor sports training center, athletes particularly those involved in outdoor sports can train even during noontime or rainy season,” Pacquiao said.

Based on the original project proposal, the sports training facility will be constructed on an eight-hectare government property.

This will be equipped, among others, with an Olympic-sized swimming pool, Olympic-standard indoor and outdoor rubberized track oval, international-standard basketball court, well-equipped gym for contact sports and a separate dormitories for male and female athletes.

(philboxing.com)

