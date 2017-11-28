Agot Isidro, Ricky Davao lead Cinema One Originals

Independent films “Paki and “Changing Partner” swept most of the awards at Cinema One Originals’ recognition night at the Dolphy Theater in ABS-CBN, Quezon City.

Paki was named Best Picture for the Full Length Narrative category for its “Matured and disciplined handling of the material, authentic look on the dynamics of a family, clear pure understanding of the dysfunction of the Filipino society, senior citizen coming of age story.”

It was also awarded Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Ricky Davao and Best Director for Giancarlo Abrahan, who tied with Changing Partners director Dan Villegas.

Changing Partners, on the other hand, is the movie adaptation of Vincent de Jesus’ critically acclaimed musical. It took home a total of eight awards including Best Actress for Agot Isidro, Best Actor for Jojit Lorenzo, Best Ensemble Acting for its cast, Best Music for de Jesus, Best Editing for Marya Ignacio, and the Audience Choice and Champion Bughaw honors.

“Kahit durugin nyo pa ang puso namin ngayon, nakangiti pa din kami. Our hearts are full. Maraming Salamat sa pagpapahalaga,” Isidro, who won Best Actress posted on her Instagram account after the ceremony.

For its “bold re-interpretation of Philippine history that will challenge the spectator and spark debate,” Richard Somes’ historical satire “Historiographika Errata” won three awards including Special Jury Prize, Best Cinematography for Alex Espartero and Best Production Design for Donald Camon and Julius Somes.

Fatrick Tabada and Rae Red’s “Si Chedeng at si Apple” won a Special Mention citation “for its humorous critique on Filipino macho culture and its discourse on the emancipation of gender and age,” as well as Best Supporting Actress for Mae Paner, and also Best Sound for Mikko Quizon.

The winner’s circle also had Carl Chavez’s “Sorry for the Inconvenience” for Best Short Film; Dempster Samarista’s “Bundok Banahaw: Sacred and Profane” for the Best Documentary award; and Carlo Canlas’ “Saludo” for C1-Minute Top Student Film.

