Ai Ai, beyond grateful

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 11, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 31

    • Ai Ai De Las Alas was the picture of a content bride-to-be as she shared details about her December 12 altar date with Gerald Sibayan .

    Three months before the wedding – her third – the comedienne said she feels no jitters at all.

    “Meron bang ganun? Bakit?” she asked.

    Right now, she said she is just grateful since she remains busy not only as an actress but also as an endorser more than two decades after entering showbiz.

    “Siguro pang 30th endorsement ko na ‘to simula nag start ako,” she said, adding she is humbled that brands, like Pitalicious Shawarma, continue to put their trust on her after more than two decades in showbiz.

    When it comes to her upcoming wedding in December, she can’t ask for anything more. Several wedding suppliers have offered their services for free, she revealed. And her closest celebrity friends have also promised to grace her special day.

    Lipa Rep. Vilma Santos, showbiz scribe Lolit Solis, and producers Lily Monteverde and Antonio Tuviera are among the 16 pairs of principal sponsors. Her “kambal” Marian Rivera is a secondary sponsor and “bff” Sharon Cuneta is matron of honor.

    “My son Sancho will escort me to the altar,” she said.

    She also can’t ask for anything more from her fiance. Ai Ai, who will follow the tradition of wearing “something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue,” said Gerald bought her her coveted Jimmy Choos for her special day.

    “’Yung wish kong Jimmy Choo, natupad! At si Gerald ang bumili. Sabi niya, ‘Mag Janylin ka na lang, darling.’ Sponsor ko kasi Janylin dati. Pero hindi, kinarir niya talaga at tuwang tuwa siya nakakita siya ng shoes.”

    And the honeymoon? The couple already have been promised a European trip from Ninong Antonio Tuviera. But first, they will fly to Japan.

    “We will be gone for a total of three weeks,” said Ai Ai.

    The mother of three said in previous interviews that she wants to have another baby. So Ai Ai, who practices celibacy, hinted that the wedding night would, naturally, be exciting.

    “Syempre, unli,” she giggled, “Siguro ang puti ko na nun kasi hindi na ako lumalabas ng kwarto,” she added, naughtily.

    Malaya

    Share

    Previous Story

    5 PH films take the spotlight at the Tokyo fest

    Next Story

    VOTE IN THE OCTOBER 14 BY-ELECTIONS

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 October 2017
      35 mins ago No comment

      VOTE IN THE OCTOBER 14 BY-ELECTIONS

          Those living in the CITY OF VANCOUVER can vote for a Councilor and 9 school trustees on October 14, 2017. The of­ficials elected will serve until November 1 next year following the 2018 general municipal elections. A Councilor, sitting in the City Council, shares in deciding on ...

    • 11 October 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Ai Ai, beyond grateful

      Ai Ai De Las Alas was the picture of a content bride-to-be as she shared details about her December 12 altar date with Gerald Sibayan . Three months before the wedding – her third – the comedienne said she feels no jitters at all. “Meron bang ganun? Bakit?” she ...

    • 11 October 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      5 PH films take the spotlight at the Tokyo fest

      Five Filipino films will be showcased at the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival in Japan, from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. Two Filipino films are competing in the Tokyo fest’s Asian Future section. Loy Arcenas’ big-screen musical adaptation of Nick Joaquin’s “Ang Larawan” (The Portrait) will make its world ...

    • 10 October 2017
      17 hours ago No comment

      Canadian, Filipino, and American charged for New York City terror plot

      Three persons are facing terrorism charges in connection with an alleged plan to stage attacks in New York City. The accused are a Canadian, a Filipino, and an American. Canadian Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 19 years old, of Mississauga, Ontario has pleaded guilty about the plot to target landmarks in ...

    • 10 October 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Millennials seize the spotlight at Star Magic Ball

      While ABS-CBN’s top actors and actresses rightfully got their oohs and aahs as they walked the red carpet on Saturday night, the 2017 Star Magic Ball was really an occasion for the Kapamilya network’s millennial celebs. More specifically, it was a glamorous event that made the stellar wattage of ...

    %d bloggers like this: