Aicelle Santos off to UK for ‘Miss Saigon’

Aicelle Santos has bagged the role of Gigi Van Tranh in “Miss Saigon’s” UK tour. After the success of “Himala: Isang Musikal” where she plays the lead role, the GMA star is now ready to take the international stage with Cameron Mackintosh’s critically-acclaimed musical.

Santos first captured the hearts of theater enthusiasts with her role as Aileen in the local production, “Rak of Aegis” where she bagged the award for Best Actress in a Musical Production in the Aliw Awards 2014. Last year, Aicelle has once again been recognized by Aliw Awards as Best Actress in a Featured Role for her portrayal of Perla in “Maynila sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag.” For the same performance, she is currently nominated at the Gawad Philstage Award as Best Female Featured Actress in a Musical.

She will continue being visible on TV as her successful “Awit Na Aicelle” concert will be aired on GMA, and the music video for the single “Tuloy Tuloy Lang’” under her recent album “Liwanag” will also be released in the coming months.

Aicelle will be leaving for the UK on the third week of March for the beginning of her training.

(Malaya)

