Air Force promotes Hidilyn to sergeant

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz was promoted from Airwoman First Class to sergeant of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) after bagging the gold medal in the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Diaz, along with two other weightlifters, Jeffrey Garcia and Nestor Colonia, who are also enlisted personnel of the Air Force, were honored with a heroes’ welcome at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City hosted by Lt. Gen. Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr., PAF chief. and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Maj. Aristides Galang Jr., Air Force spokesman, said Diaz was promoted pursuant to a special order signed by Kintanar.

The three Filipino athletes participated in the weightlifting competition in the Asian Games.

Diaz won the Philippines’ first gold medal as she captured the women’s 53 kilograms event while Colonia and Garcia each brought home bronze medals.

Diaz’s promotion, Galang said, was a recognition of her giving “lasting honor not only for herself but also for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.”

Apart from her promotion, Diaz also received the Outstanding Achievement Medal with the first bronze Anahaw leaf, all bestowed by Lorenzana.

(D. Reyes, TMT)

