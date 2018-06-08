Alberta celebrates first Philippine Heritage Month

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 8, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 51

    • Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sarah Hoffman proclaimed June as Philippine Heritage Month in Alberta.

    The Government of Alberta is proud to recognize and celebrate the tremendous contributions of generations of Filipinos to the province’s faith, civic and cultural communities by designating June of each year as Philippine Heritage Month in Alberta.

    “Alberta is the proud home to the second-largest Filipino population in the country. For decades, Filipinos have enriched our province with their culture, their languages and their skills. I wish all people of Filipino descent a joyous Philippine Heritage Month, and I hope all Albertans share in the festivities.”
    Rachel Notley, Premier

    “Filipinos make this province a brighter, caring and more vibrant place. We’re lucky that so many call Alberta home. Alberta’s economy, public services like health care, and communities are all made stronger thanks to their hard work, talent and enduring spirit of volunteerism and generosity.”

    Sarah Hoffman, Deputy Premier, Minister of Health Filipinos run hundreds of groups, societies and organizations that reach out to Albertans of all ages and backgrounds. Many are guided by values like bayanihan (being a hero to others) and malasakit (empathy and solidarity).

    Quick facts
    • According to Statistics Canada, Alberta is home to 175,130 Filipinos, making up 4.3 per cent of its population.

    • Calgary is home to the fourth largest Filipino community in Canada, and Edmonton has a growing population of 64,275 Filipinos.

    • Tagalog is the second-most spoken non-official language in Alberta.

    • The first recorded Filipino immigrants arrived in Canada in 1931. Early immigrants included nurses, teachers, doctors and other professionals.

    • Filipinos in Alberta and around the world will celebrate the 120th Philippine Independence Day on June 12, 2018.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Cities of Surrey and Vancouver shortlisted for $50 million

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 08 June 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Alberta celebrates first Philippine Heritage Month

      Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sarah Hoffman proclaimed June as Philippine Heritage Month in Alberta. The Government of Alberta is proud to recognize and celebrate the tremendous contributions of generations of Filipinos to the province’s faith, civic and cultural communities by designating June of each year as Philippine Heritage ...

    • 08 June 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      Cities of Surrey and Vancouver shortlisted for $50 million

      Region could see Canada’s first two collision-free corridors using autonomous vehicles The cities of Surrey and Vancouver were selected as finalists on Friday for their joint submission to the federal Infrastructure Canada Smart Cities Challenge. The announcement was made during the Federation of Canada Municipalities annual conference in Halifax, ...

    • 07 June 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Duterte again calls Canada ‘stupid’

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is still angry at Canada. Months after Duterte ordered a $233-million helicopter deal with a Canadian company canceled, the president continues to feel strongly about the failed deal. The Philippine Star newspaper reports that in a speech before the Filipino community in South Korea on ...

    • 05 June 2018
      3 days ago No comment

      Solo: A Star Wars Story

      Lost in Space! Good news travels fast. And it comes early. Nerds everywhere will be pleased to get their geek on as the space lords at Disney combine with state of the art animators from good old Vancouver to deliver us the latest space soap opera: Solo. By the ...

    • 05 June 2018
      3 days ago No comment

      Meralco sets additional P70-B capital investment

      As its parent firm, Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will be rolling out up to P70 billion worth of capital spending for projects that will chiefly reinforce its distribution network and other ventures it will be engaging in at the utility segment of the business, according to company president and ...

    %d bloggers like this: