Alberta celebrates first Philippine Heritage Month

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sarah Hoffman proclaimed June as Philippine Heritage Month in Alberta.

The Government of Alberta is proud to recognize and celebrate the tremendous contributions of generations of Filipinos to the province’s faith, civic and cultural communities by designating June of each year as Philippine Heritage Month in Alberta.

“Alberta is the proud home to the second-largest Filipino population in the country. For decades, Filipinos have enriched our province with their culture, their languages and their skills. I wish all people of Filipino descent a joyous Philippine Heritage Month, and I hope all Albertans share in the festivities.”

Rachel Notley, Premier

“Filipinos make this province a brighter, caring and more vibrant place. We’re lucky that so many call Alberta home. Alberta’s economy, public services like health care, and communities are all made stronger thanks to their hard work, talent and enduring spirit of volunteerism and generosity.”

Sarah Hoffman, Deputy Premier, Minister of Health Filipinos run hundreds of groups, societies and organizations that reach out to Albertans of all ages and backgrounds. Many are guided by values like bayanihan (being a hero to others) and malasakit (empathy and solidarity).

Quick facts

• According to Statistics Canada, Alberta is home to 175,130 Filipinos, making up 4.3 per cent of its population.

• Calgary is home to the fourth largest Filipino community in Canada, and Edmonton has a growing population of 64,275 Filipinos.

• Tagalog is the second-most spoken non-official language in Alberta.

• The first recorded Filipino immigrants arrived in Canada in 1931. Early immigrants included nurses, teachers, doctors and other professionals.

• Filipinos in Alberta and around the world will celebrate the 120th Philippine Independence Day on June 12, 2018.

