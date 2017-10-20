Alden Richards: ‘Pambansang Bae’ leads Global Handwashing Day

Kapuso actor Alden Richards led the celebration of Global Handwashing Day attended by hundreds of kids and parents at the Baseco Covered Court to remind everyone that hand washing is the basic key to prevent spreading diseases.

The world marks Global Handwashing Day every October 15.

“I’m so happy to be a part of Global Hand Washing Day to remind the youth and the people to continuously wash their hands kasi that’s the basic and that’s how can we prevent the sickness from spreading,” the Pambansang Bae said to the media during the event.

Alden said he is very happy to lead the event because of the fulfillment he felt.

“Very happy kasi nafu-fulfill ko ‘yung duties ko and responsibilities as a public figure. Kasi that’s one of my advocacies to really use media to influence the youth, viewers, sa mga nanonood sa akin everyday,” the other half of the phenomenal love team AlDub said.

Partnered with Safeguard, the Global Handwashing Day is a call for every Filipino to do their part in promoting handwashing to keep everyone healthy and protected from germs.

“It’s is really a must especially kapag galing sa labas kasi nandun lahat ng harmful diseases and viruses so hand washing is really the basic thing to prevent sickness spreading,” Alden said.

According to the World Health Organization, the right way to wash hands is with soap and water and drying them thoroughly. Use an alcohol-based hand rub if you do not have immediate access to soap and water.

The WHO adds that washing your hands properly takes about as long as singing “Happy Birthday” twice.

During the launch, Alden himself sang the handwashing song and invites every Filipino to make it a habit to unfailingly wash their hands with soap in these five “hugas non-negotiable” situations:

Before “mano” After using the toilet Before eating After playing Before bonding.

This coming holiday season, Alden reminds one “to spread the love and not the germs!”

J.M.Severo, PS

