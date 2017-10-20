Alden Richards: ‘Pambansang Bae’ leads Global Handwashing Day

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 20, 2017
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 56

    • Kapuso actor Alden Richards led the celebration of Global Handwashing Day attended by hundreds of kids and parents at the Baseco Covered Court to remind everyone that hand washing is the basic key to prevent spreading diseases.

    The world marks Global Handwashing Day every October 15.

    “I’m so happy to be a part of Global Hand Washing Day to remind the youth and the people to continuously wash their hands kasi that’s the basic and that’s how can we prevent the sickness from spreading,” the Pambansang Bae said to the media during the event.

    Alden said he is very happy to lead the event because of the fulfillment he felt.

    “Very happy kasi nafu-fulfill ko ‘yung duties ko and responsibilities as a public figure. Kasi that’s one of my advocacies to really use media to influence the youth, viewers, sa mga nanonood sa akin everyday,” the other half of the phenomenal love team AlDub said.

    Partnered with Safeguard, the Global Handwashing Day is a call for every Filipino to do their part in promoting handwashing to keep everyone healthy and protected from germs.

    “It’s is really a must especially kapag galing sa labas kasi nandun lahat ng harmful diseases and viruses so hand washing is really the basic thing to prevent sickness spreading,” Alden said.

    According to the World Health Organization, the right way to wash hands is with soap and water and drying them thoroughly. Use an alcohol-based hand rub if you do not have immediate access to soap and water.

    The WHO adds that washing your hands properly takes about as long as singing “Happy Birthday” twice.

    READ: WHO: How do I wash my hands properly?

    During the launch, Alden himself sang the handwashing song and invites every Filipino to make it a habit to unfailingly wash their hands with soap in these five “hugas non-negotiable” situations:

    1. Before “mano”
    2. After using the toilet
    3. Before eating
    4. After playing
    5. Before bonding.

    This coming holiday season, Alden reminds one “to spread the love and not the germs!”

    J.M.Severo, PS

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pia Wurtzbach back as exclusive ‘Kapamilya’

    Next Story

    ‘Seven Sundays’ is a family drama that strikes close to home

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 21 October 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Seagal gives Duterte a thumbs up, says PH ‘not dangerous at all’

      Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, who’s in town to take part in the judging panel of the 2017 Miss Earth pageant and do postproduction work for his coming TV series “General Commander,” said the country’s current peace and order situation did not deter him from coming over. “To be honest ...

    • 20 October 2017
      13 hours ago No comment

      Surrey launches Newcomer Employment Week

      Surrey – The City of Surrey is one of the most diverse and fastest growing municipalities in British Columbia. Much of this growth can be attributed to immigration. While new immigrants and refugees bring skills, knowledge, talents and a strong desire to work and contribute to the Canadian economy, many ...

    • 20 October 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      ‘Seven Sundays’ is a family drama that strikes close to home

      It appears a strong showing in the box office pushed ticket sales for “Seven Sundays” past the P100-million mark. The film opens with a beautiful montage that poignantly shows the Bonifacio family growing over the years. There are no faces except for those in old photographs, and yet one ...

    • 20 October 2017
      21 hours ago No comment

      Alden Richards: ‘Pambansang Bae’ leads Global Handwashing Day

      Kapuso actor Alden Richards led the celebration of Global Handwashing Day attended by hundreds of kids and parents at the Baseco Covered Court to remind everyone that hand washing is the basic key to prevent spreading diseases. The world marks Global Handwashing Day every October 15. “I’m so happy to be a ...

    • 20 October 2017
      23 hours ago No comment

      Pia Wurtzbach back as exclusive ‘Kapamilya’

      Before joining Binibining Pilipinas, and finally earning the right to wear the Philippine sash on her third try to become the third Filipina Miss Universe, Pia Wutzbach was a very hopeful ABS-CBN talent as Pia Romero. Famed as the “confidently beautiful” Miss Universe, Wurtzbach has conquered the world since ...

    %d bloggers like this: