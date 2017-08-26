Alice Dixon’s charity event

  August 26, 2017
    • ACTRESS Alice Dixson, 48, is hoping to have a baby.

    Dixson, whose marriage with Fil-Canadian Ronnie Miranda is now annulled, is seeing a foreigner, an executive of a plush hotel in Makati.

    She said she is not in a rush to get hitched.

    “In God’s time, I will,” she said with a smile. “Luckily for me, my boyfriend is single.”

    She lived with ex-husband Ronnie in Canada until she came home four years ago to sign up with TV5. She was kept busy with assignments by the network, but when her contract expired, she became a freelancer. She is currently doing a film with Star Cinema, titled “The Ghost Bride,” starring Kim Chiu and Matteo Guidicelli and directed by Chito Roño.

    Alice sponsored a charity event, The Alice Dixson Charity Bowling Tournament at Paeng’s Eastwood last Sunday, August 20.

    Proceeds of the event were donated to the Kalipay Orphanage in Bacolod City.

    Kalipay means bliss or glee in Visayan, said the actress.

    “My close encounter, so to speak, with the Kalipay Orphanage was in December last year, when I taped for an episode of ‘Happy Life’ there.

    “Since it was Christmas nga, the other members of the cast and I, plus the producer and production staff, held a party at the orphanage.

    “There, we were fortunate to spend time and talk with the children and we got to hear their stories… how and why sila napunta sa orphanage.

    “Sa totoo lang,” she further related, “I was deeply moved by their kuwento, to the point where I really hugged some of them.

    “Some of them cried, and I did, too. Yes, habang yakap ko sila. And they made a lasting impression in my heart,” she added.

    Since that visit, Alice has been supporting three brothers, ages 5, 9 and 13, at the orphanage. Until all three of them are adopted by a good family, Alice is committed to helping them.

    Her most recent charity event is part of her promise too, to help people become more familiar with the orphanage.

    (E. Ramos, Malaya)

