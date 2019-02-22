Alita (PG)

  February 22, 2019
    Science Fiction fans will be in seventh heaven by taking in Alita: Battle Angel. Looks like 20th Century Fox has hit the mother lode again with this dynamic extravaganza now thrilling audiences at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres around B.C.

    James Cameron (Titanic), Canada’s own answer to Steven Spielberg, again shows just how good he is at writing and creating different worlds which is one reason why he’s so respected among film people, studio officials and general movie fans. Handing over the directorial reigns to trendy Robert Rodriguez Alita is a fun-filled exotic adventure featuring a bunch of zanies including bounty hunters, barroom brawls and one very fetching little lady who rose literally (and figuratively) from an ash heap. Set some 300 years in the future Alita blends technology with humanity as we are swept into an unbelievable imaginary world. Call this two-hour spectacular a well-written expertly acted adventure yarn that’s a cross between Titanic and Avatar.

    Forget the sizzling state of the art special effects for a minute. And let’s leave those thrilling chases, uncanny body resurrections a la Robocop and thrilling homage to arena games like Rollerball for a brief minute if you can. Besides the theme of good versus evil at the heart of Alita is a love story – actually a love affair between a foxy looking high kicking cyborg and a rough and tumble young lad who makes his living scavenging body parts.

    Blame it all on Christoph Waltz (Inglorious Basterds). Not content with resurrecting James Bond baddie Blofeld in the lackluster Quantum of Solace, Waltz switches allegiances here. As doctor Doctor Dyson Ido this Good Samaritan (?) lives in a Brave New World society being kept down from the skies above by a Mad god-like warrior. Able to breathe life into a lucky find at the trash heap Alita is Born and so begins an unbelievable action romp that will keep you intrigued throughout.

    Besides the campiness of it all Alita features one of the best cliff hanger scenes ever mounted. Against this backdrop there’s lot to like in Alita. It should not be missed.
    By Robert Waldman

