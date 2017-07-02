All Eyez On Me (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 2, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 36

    • High Note !

    Music makes the world go around. Sounds change over time. Around 20 years ago hip hop took off. Relive the rise and fall of a meteoric star of the screen and stage with the trailblazing All Eyez On Me. Smart from start to finish this telling portrait of a music legend comes to us courtesy of VVS Films. Make sure you get down to the International Village Cinema to see a powerhouse tale of triumphs, struggle and hope.

    From out of nowhere Tupac Shakur took the world by storm. This is his story and what a saga it is!  From a broken home and life in the ghetto actor Demetrius Shipp, Jr. Paints a telling tale of a troubled life before things improve (?) on the way to fame and fortune.

    Full of political intrigue and jailhouse rock All Eyez  On Me is very insightful and explores  in depth that mother and child bond that most of us can relate to. Only in Tupac’s case you see the pain and hope of Afro Americans being sidetracked and worse  with  an apparently offending police and political system seemingly stacked against them. Pain and suffering knows no bounds and this brash young man was able to channel that pent-up anger and inner city frustration into a string of unstoppable musical  hits that simply reflected the ordeal of all too many  blacks  being marginalized and far, far worse by an overbearing white society that seemed to run roughshod over so many minorities for so many years, . Unfortunately some could argue that little has changed o we the years today.

    Behind the scenes we go to see this slick east coaster make it big on the west coast and his relationship with Death Row Records. Violent at times but always emotional and entertaining All Eyez  On Me  truly does a dazzling job going deep into the making of the drive and determination of one lone voice out to make a difference through song, words and music. Yes, he did.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    Martial Law in Mindanao: Unconstitutional and more

    Next Story

    PHILIPPINES HISTORAMA CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 02 July 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      PHILIPPINES HISTORAMA CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY

      Philippine Historama as a cultural show consisting of short plays, songs and dances that depict significant periods of Philippine history is highly praised for its contribution to the cultural awareness of the general public on the struggle and sacrifices of early Filipinos to have a free and independent country. ...

    • 02 July 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      All Eyez On Me (PG)

      High Note ! Music makes the world go around. Sounds change over time. Around 20 years ago hip hop took off. Relive the rise and fall of a meteoric star of the screen and stage with the trailblazing All Eyez On Me. Smart from start to finish this telling ...

    • 01 July 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Martial Law in Mindanao: Unconstitutional and more

      June 12 is a reminder to all Filipinos how sacred and fragile our freedoms and rights are —  regardless if  some  recognize that this  date is controversial, that its significance as “independence day in name only” exposes the subservience of the country to foreign interests. The marking of June ...

    • 01 July 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Jollibee and the integrity caravan

      Angel Thoughts “If God gives you a burden, He will give you the strength.” —St. Josemaria Scriva The Office of the Ombudsman and Jollibee Foods Corporation recently launched its “Corrupt-Free Philippines” caravan for this year. The project is Omb. Chita Morales’ initiative to educate Filipino youngsters to shun and ...

    • 01 July 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Filipino-Canadian community takes over Senate Chamber!

      Ottawa, Ontario, June 21, 2017 – The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga Jr., Senator from Ontario, was joined by hundreds of Filipino-Canadians in Ottawa on June 17th to take part in the annual flag raising event on Parliament Hill; an important event that commemorates Philippines Independence Day. “As the first ...

    %d bloggers like this: