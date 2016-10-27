Amazon Surprises Surrey Libraries with a Donation to its Read to Baby Family Literacy Program

Yesterday, with the help of 40 children and their families as well as local dignitaries, Amazon made a special donation of more than $6,700 to Surrey Libraries in support of its Read to Baby (R2B) program. This event happened during a special celebratory storytime at City Centre Library, including a live aboriginal drumming performance by Nadine Gagne L’Hirondelle.

R2B is a family literacy initiative launched in 2014 by Surrey Libraries that introduces parents of newborns to the benefits of early and frequent reading to infants. Amazon’s donation will specifically fund the first-ever R2B keepsake kits for the Aboriginal community.

Surrey Libraries Chief Librarian Surinder Bhogal said, “Research shows that children have a better chance of entering kindergarten ready to learn – and of later becoming fully literate adults – if reading is encouraged in the home from infancy. We are grateful for Amazon’s support, the Aboriginal R2B kits will be catered to cultural sensitivities of the community and include a book and CD that would resonate the most with these families.”

Amazon Spokesperson Carey Nickels added, “Amazon is proud to give back to the communities where its associates live and work. Our growing team in the Lower Mainland, is honored to donate to Surrey Libraries and this wonderful community literacy program.”