Nadine Gagne L’Hirondelle leads special guests (including Surrey Councillor Dave Woods) and children in a drumming song at the Surrey Library celebrating Amazon’s donation

Amazon Surprises Surrey Libraries with a Donation to its Read to Baby Family Literacy Program

  • jfortaleza
  • October 27, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 39

    • Yesterday, with the help of 40 children and their families as well as local dignitaries, Amazon made a special donation of more than $6,700 to Surrey Libraries in support of its Read to Baby (R2B) program. This event happened during a special celebratory storytime at City Centre Library, including a live aboriginal drumming performance by Nadine Gagne L’Hirondelle.

     

    R2B is a family literacy initiative launched in 2014 by Surrey Libraries that introduces parents of newborns to the benefits of early and frequent reading to infants. Amazon’s donation will specifically fund the first-ever R2B keepsake kits for the Aboriginal community.

     

    Surrey Libraries Chief Librarian Surinder Bhogal said, “Research shows that children have a better chance of entering kindergarten ready to learn – and of later becoming fully literate adults – if reading is encouraged in the home from infancy. We are grateful for Amazon’s support, the Aboriginal R2B kits will be catered to cultural sensitivities of the community and include a book and CD that would resonate the most with these families.”

    Amazon Spokesperson Carey Nickels added, “Amazon is proud to give back to the communities where its associates live and work. Our growing team in the Lower Mainland, is honored to donate to Surrey Libraries and this wonderful community literacy program.”

     

    image017

    Share

    Previous Story

    Duterte’s 100 DAYS OF GREAT EXPECTATIONS

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Nadine Gagne L’Hirondelle leads special guests (including Surrey Councillor Dave Woods) and children in a drumming song at the Surrey Library celebrating Amazon’s donation
      27 October 2016
      1 hour ago No comment

      Amazon Surprises Surrey Libraries with a Donation to its Read to Baby Family Literacy Program

      Yesterday, with the help of 40 children and their families as well as local dignitaries, Amazon made a special donation of more than $6,700 to Surrey Libraries in support of its Read to Baby (R2B) program. This event happened during a special celebratory storytime at City Centre Library, including ...

    • duterte_2-100days
      25 October 2016
      2 days ago No comment

      Duterte’s 100 DAYS OF GREAT EXPECTATIONS

      President Duterte’s rating remains excellent after a hundred days. But if I were to use one word to describe it, that would be… worrisome. Murder She Wrote? More than anything else, the President’s war on drugs has defined his first hundred days. It’s all he talked about and now ...

    • Daily traffic gridlocks are common in Metro Manila.
      23 October 2016
      4 days ago No comment

      Emergency powers readied for Duterte to solve Philippine traffic crisis

      A committee of the House of Representatives in the Philippines concluded its 10th and last hearing on the proposed Traffic Crisis Bill. The measure being considered by the House committee on transportation seeks to grant emergency powers to President Rodrigo Duterte to address the traffic crisis in the country. ...

    • screen-shot-2014-02-11-at-3-47-19-pm-620x374
      22 October 2016
      5 days ago No comment

      Oil firms questioned for ‘unusual’ price cuts

      GASOLINE COST IN MINDANAO DECLINED BY P3/LITER The Department of Energy (DOE) has asked oil players in Mindanao to explain the unusually huge reduction in their gasoline prices, warning this may eventually qualify them for “anticompetitive behavior.” The DOE was referring to the move by some oil companies in ...

    • franco-orr
      21 October 2016
      6 days ago No comment

      Vancouver man convicted of illegally employing Filipina nanny

      Franco Orr was handed a three-month conditional sentence on October 12, 2016 by a Vancouver court after he was convicted of illegally employing a foreign national.   The B.C. man was found guilty for wrongfully employing a Filipina nanny, identified only as L.S. due to a court publication ban. ...