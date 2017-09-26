American Assassin (PG)

Lone Wolf!

Love is supposed to last. When a newly married couple fall prey to bad people things spiral out of control. Sweet revenge is the theme that drives the emotions in American Assassin. Perfect for the times is this rah rah expression from EOne Entertainment now making waves at countless Cineplex Theatres around sedate B.C.

People sign up for military service for any number of reasons. Left for dead quick study Mitch Rapp has only one thing on his mind: kill those responsible for doing him harm. No one is safe from the determined gaze of Dylan O’Brien .uEven Mitch’s handlers can’t quite figure out whether Rapp will be an effective agent or dud. That task falls to hard as nails Stan Hurley. Versatile Michael Keaton again shows he can do anything as an ace black ops commander ready and able to do whatever it takes to do the bad guys/girls in.

Set in the dangerous world of fanatical Islam American Assassin explores the murky world of Middle East politics and intrigue. Besides being far-fetched and at times outrageous THis movie is nevertheless a fun action adventure tire yarn with lots of excitement.

By Alan Samuel

