American Assassin (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 26, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 39

    • Lone Wolf!

    Love is supposed to last. When a newly married couple fall prey to bad people things spiral out of control. Sweet revenge is the theme that drives the emotions in American Assassin. Perfect for the times is this rah rah expression from EOne Entertainment  now making waves at countless Cineplex  Theatres around sedate B.C.

    People sign up for military service for any number of reasons. Left for dead quick study Mitch Rapp has only one thing on his mind: kill those  responsible for doing him harm. No one is safe from the determined gaze of Dylan O’Brien .uEven Mitch’s handlers can’t quite figure out whether Rapp will be an effective agent or dud. That task falls to hard as nails Stan Hurley. Versatile Michael Keaton again shows he can do anything as an ace black ops commander ready and able to do whatever it takes to do the bad guys/girls in.

    Set in the dangerous world of fanatical Islam American Assassin explores the murky world of Middle East politics and intrigue. Besides being far-fetched and at times outrageous THis movie is nevertheless a fun action adventure tire yarn with lots of excitement.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    Original Pilipino Music (OPM) is Still Vital Today

    Next Story

    Mother! (PG)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 September 2017
      59 mins ago No comment

      ‘Binibini’ Elizabeth Dorado Clenci is ‘peace ambassador’

      Last August 24, Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser for the Peace Process, designated reigning Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International Elizabeth Dorado Clenci as “National Peace Ambassador.” Clenci, who is set to compete for the 5th Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam on October 25, took to social media to express her elation ...

    • 26 September 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Matteo addresses doubters of his love for Sarah

      Matteo says his relationship with Sarah is not showbiz: ‘We’re never a love team.’   Almost four years of being together and Matteo Guidicelli is certain that he and Sarah Geronimo have as a couple is not something showbiz. “I just wanna clarify, we’re never a love team,” started ...

    • 26 September 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Mother! (PG)

      There will be blood. Prepare for the onslaught of hell in Mother!  Bring out the smelling salts for this macabre tale of horror from Paramount Pictures now drawing first blood at select Cineplex Theatres around B.C.  By all accounts lock up your first born. Moves are traumatic experiences for ...

    • 26 September 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      American Assassin (PG)

      Lone Wolf! Love is supposed to last. When a newly married couple fall prey to bad people things spiral out of control. Sweet revenge is the theme that drives the emotions in American Assassin. Perfect for the times is this rah rah expression from EOne Entertainment  now making waves ...

    • 26 September 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Original Pilipino Music (OPM) is Still Vital Today

      Is Original Pilipino Music (OPM) still vital in 2017? It’s been almost 40 years since the golden age of Pinoy music peaked in the late 1970s and times have changed in the local music scene. So get ready as we rewind the soundtrack of our lives and reminisce with ...

    %d bloggers like this: