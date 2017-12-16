Amy Sundberg receives Senate 150 Medal

“Amy Sundberg, born and raised in Manila, Philippines, has been rooted in the ideals of sharing and volunteerism, and lives with a profound sense of stewardship. Among countless volunteer activities, she serves on the board of St Mark’s and Corpus Christi colleges and she supports the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation. In 1992, she established the Victor J Sundberg Memorial Bursary Award at Simon Fraser University in memory of her late husband. A Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal recipient, Ms Sundberg is a community leader who leads by example and inspires all those around her.”

Thus goes the citation for Amy Sundberg — a well-known Vancouverite — published in the official book of the Senate Sesquicentennial Medal, in celebration of the 150th celebration of the Senate of Canada and in recognition of her valuable service to the nation.

An introduction to the Medal says: “The Senate 150 Medal celebrates the achievements of Canadian who have made significant contributions to their community and commemorates the 150th anniversary of the first sitting of the Senate on November 6, 1867. Through the creation of the medal, senators sought to honour Canadians whose generosity, dedication and selfless service have meant so much to so many. On this day, senators have the privilege of recognizing those people who embody the values that bind us together and make Canada a caring and compassionated country. “

‘I was humbled, but also very, very proud,’ Amy Sundberg said, when asked about her feelings about receiving the award.

Amy Sundberg and eleven other recipients, unsung heroes all; all nominated by Senator Yonah Martin, were received and honoured at the Senate Chambers in Ottawa last November 29th, 2017. The medals were awarded by the Speaker of the Senate, the Honourable George J. Furey, QC.

Each senator, Senator Yonah Martin among them, was given the task of nominating twelve unsung heroes from their constituencies for the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Senate.

Like this: Like Loading...