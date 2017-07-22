Andrea Torres renews ties with GMA Network

  • July 22, 2017
    • Beautiful and multi-talented actress Andrea Torres continues her journey as a Kapuso as she renewed her exclusive contract with GMA Network on July 18.

    Present in the contract signing were GMA Senior Vice President for Entertainment TV Lilybeth G. Rasonable, GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, Senior Program Managers for ETV Charles Koo and Hazel Abonita and GMAAC Senior Talent Manager Vic del Rosario.

    During the contract signing, Andrea said she feels blessed and thankful with her contract renewal with the Kapuso Network, “Masaya ako dahil for the next few years makakasama ko ang pamilya ko, ang GMA 7. Dito naman po talaga ako lumaki. Ang nakakatuwa kasi they helped me realize what I want to do here in the industry. Tinutulungan nila ako para maisip ano pa ang pwede kong gawin at paano pa ako mage-explore,” she said.

    Aside from Bubble Gang, Andrea is back on primetime as she once again reprises the feisty and daring character of Venus in the top-rating series Alyas Robin Hood.

    Andrea’s portrayal of Venus got positive feedback from viewers and netizens and as the drama series enters a new chapter, she shared that “mas fierce, mas palaban at mas maraming action scenes ang aabangan sa character ni Venus. Excited na ako kasi magagamit ko na yung mga naging trainings ko for Muay Thai at Boxing.”

    She also revealed that she looks forward to reunite with her co-stars and the production team of the soap and to finally work with her friend Solenn Heussaff.

    “First time namin makakatrabaho ang isa’t isa. I’m sure magtutulungan kaming dalawa. Pero we’ve always been friends. Mas lalalim ang friendship namin dahil mas makakasama ko na siya.”

    Meanwhile, Rasonable said that GMA 7 is proud to have Andrea as one of its home-grown talents, “Nakita natin how she has grown as an artist kaya mas nakaka-engganyo kasi ang dami na niya ngayong na-develop in her, not only sa acting, pati yung physicality niya. She can do action and she can even do comedy so naeengganyo tayo to think of projects and roles that would fit her and that would further hone her craft.

