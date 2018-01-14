‘Jacintha signing off’: Angel Locsin exits ‘La Luna Sangre’

The lady in red is gone.

Having helped Kathryn Bernardo’s Malia put an end to Sandrino’s reign of terror in ‘La Luna Sangre’, Angel Locsin’s Jacintha disappears without revealing who she really was.

And it looks the mystery of her identity will be left hanging until a latter episode (at the very least) after Locsin herself bid farewell to her role following the heartbreaking events of Tuesday’s episode, which left both Daniel Padilla’s Tristan and Sandrino dead.

And so we wave Daniel Padilla’s Tristan into the night.

He was stabbed dead by Angel Locsin’s Jacintha, who had to do what she did lest people want Tristan to complete his transformation into a rabid vampire of unrivaled strength.

On Tuesday, Richard Gutierrez’s Sandrino shook off both Jacintha and Kathryn Bernardo’s Malia during the show’s climactic battle to awaken Tristan’s dormant vampiric powers, by biting him.

Tristan bore the cursed mark, which, according to prophecy, meant that he was the strongest of all vampires –and ensuring that he rose to his potential was part of Sandrino’s evil plot.

Now whether his death was a fitting end to this foolhardy character remains to be seen (as the series has yet to conclude with hints that he may come back to life), but no one can deny that this has been an excellent outing for Padilla.

Reckless but capable and largely skilled at combat, he cut a competent leader as he convinced Malia to end Sandrino’s life, despite the risk on his own. “Tapusin na natin ito,” he argued.

And they did, although resulting in a less than ideal outcome: Tristan lifeless; Jacintha magically fading away having fulfilled her duty in preventing Sandrino’s plan; and Malia mad.

The teaser for the next episode showed that the fantaserye will jump a few years forward, and teased the reveal that Malia’s job as the “chosen one” is far from done.

Angel took to Instagram to post her message to her fans, saying that her stint on the fantaserye has been “one hell of a ride.”

“To everyone who supported the show, sending you, guys, virtual hugs and kisses of sincere pasasalamat,” she wrote.

“You are our source of strength during tough times. Thanks for giving us work for our families! Jacintha signing off,” she added.

