Angel Locsin leads big-name cast in new teleserye

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 25, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 57

    • After the juggernaut success of “The Legal Wife” in 2014, Angel Locsin is set to make her teleserye comeback in a lead role, this time with an ensemble cast composed of screen veterans and a newly minted Kapamilya.

    Locsin posed for photos with the likes of Maricel Soriano, Eula Valdez, Janice de Belen, and Ryza Cenon in clips posted by talent manager Biboy Arboleda of Dreamscape Entertainment.

    “Coming soon on ABS-CBN,” Arboleda teased in the caption.

    Dreamscape, an ABS-CBN TV production unit behind the monster hit “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” appears to be producing Locsin’s new series. In one of the clips, Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal also posed with the stars.

    Locsin’s most recent acting project was “La Luna Sangre,” wherein she made a special appearance following her starring roles in the previous two installments of the Star Creatives trilogy. 

    She is currently a judge on the hit talent search “Pilipinas Got Talent.”

    Soriano, meanwhile, is making a TV comeback after a year-long hiatus. For de Belen, the new Dreamscape series will be her first in a year. Valdez, on the other hand, is scoring back-to-back teleserye roles after the just-concluded “The Good Son.”

    Cenon, a long-time GMA-7 artist who made the switch to ABS-CBN just this month, will have the series with Locsin as among her first projects as a Kapamilya artist.

    A title for the teleserye has yet to be announced by Dreamscape.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Close to Home

    Next Story

    Pacquiao, Matthyse promote Kuala Lumpur fight

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 25 April 2018
      1 hour ago No comment

      Pacquiao, Matthyse promote Kuala Lumpur fight

      For the longest time, it was always hall of fame promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank who stands in the podium to host press conferences involving Manny Pacquiao’s biggest fights. Now, for the first time, the Filipino boxing legend himself stood in the podium to promote his own fight ...

    • 25 April 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Angel Locsin leads big-name cast in new teleserye

      After the juggernaut success of “The Legal Wife” in 2014, Angel Locsin is set to make her teleserye comeback in a lead role, this time with an ensemble cast composed of screen veterans and a newly minted Kapamilya. Locsin posed for photos with the likes of Maricel Soriano, Eula ...

    • 25 April 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Close to Home

      Kim Chiu takes on her new role easily as she gets it completely  Kim Chiu was reared by her grandmother that’s why her role in “Da One That Got Away” is nothing new to her. “Laking lola din po ako so malapit sa akin ang role na ito,” Kim ...

    • 25 April 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      ‘Goyo’ most expensive local movie?

      Paulo Avelino is so fortunate to have been chosen by Jerrold Tarog to play the title role in his new historical drama, “Goyo: ang Batang Heneral,” which is Tarog’s follow up to his acclaimed “Heneral Luna” that’s also a commercial success at the box office. The principal photography of ...

    • 24 April 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      New web series sheds light on Pinoy millennials’ lives

      ABS-CBN’s online streaming and video-on-demand content platform, iWant TV, is releasing a new and original web series by award-winning director Pam Reyes titled “#Adulting,” a coming-of-age, light drama-comedy that follows four young Filipina women from different colleges who are about to leave the comforts of their university life for ...

    %d bloggers like this: