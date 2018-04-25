Angel Locsin leads big-name cast in new teleserye

After the juggernaut success of “The Legal Wife” in 2014, Angel Locsin is set to make her teleserye comeback in a lead role, this time with an ensemble cast composed of screen veterans and a newly minted Kapamilya.

Locsin posed for photos with the likes of Maricel Soriano, Eula Valdez, Janice de Belen, and Ryza Cenon in clips posted by talent manager Biboy Arboleda of Dreamscape Entertainment.

“Coming soon on ABS-CBN,” Arboleda teased in the caption.

Dreamscape, an ABS-CBN TV production unit behind the monster hit “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” appears to be producing Locsin’s new series. In one of the clips, Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal also posed with the stars.

Locsin’s most recent acting project was “La Luna Sangre,” wherein she made a special appearance following her starring roles in the previous two installments of the Star Creatives trilogy.

She is currently a judge on the hit talent search “Pilipinas Got Talent.”

Soriano, meanwhile, is making a TV comeback after a year-long hiatus. For de Belen, the new Dreamscape series will be her first in a year. Valdez, on the other hand, is scoring back-to-back teleserye roles after the just-concluded “The Good Son.”

Cenon, a long-time GMA-7 artist who made the switch to ABS-CBN just this month, will have the series with Locsin as among her first projects as a Kapamilya artist.

A title for the teleserye has yet to be announced by Dreamscape.

