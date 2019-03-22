Angel still queen as ‘General’s Daughter’ of primetime; As ‘Kadenang Ginto’ smashes own record thrice in one week

“The General’s Daughter” remained the far-and-away No. 1 program in its time slot despite a new rival, cementing the status of lead star Angel Locsin as the current queen of primetime.

The Dreamscape production scored a nationwide rating of 34% on March 18. That’s more than double the viewership of “Sahaya,” which debuted against “The General’s Daughter” and only got 15.9%.

The Monday rating of the Kapamilya series placed it second overall in the list of most watched programs, according to Kantar Media, trailing only “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” another Dreamscape offering.

“The General’s Daughter,” which has been billed as the “biggest teleserye” of 2019, follows Rhian Bonifacio as she navigates a double life as a sleeper agent in the military whose assassination target, unknown to her, is her own father.

Meanwhile, “Kadenang Ginto” is on a record-breaking streak with its fresh season serving one dramatic twist after another, including the maltreated Cassie (Francine Diaz) learning to fend for herself in a mansion that used to be her home.

The Dreamscape afternoon drama set a new record viewership thrice in a span of one week, with its most recent highest-ever rating reaching 24% on March 19. That was nearly double the rating of its rival program, “My Special Tatay,” which registered 12.1%, according to Kantar Media.

Previously, “Kadenang Ginto’s” biggest viewership was 23.5% on March 18. That audience share toppled its last record, which it achieved as recently as March 14 with 21.2%.

The soaring ratings of “Kadenang Ginto” coincide with its newly launched second season, where the feuding families left behind by the deceased Robert (Albert Martinez) continue their tug-of-war over the Mondragon fortune.

Daniela (Dimples Romana) and Marga (Andrea Brillantes) have regained control of the mansion — the result of Romina (Beauty Gonzalez) being framed, and incarcerated, for the death of Robert.

Evicted from her own room, Cassie for a time became a maltreated helper of the household, until the events of this week’s episodes where she fights back by reporting Daniela’s abuse to the police.

(abs-cbn news)

