Angel Aquino and Tony Labrusca take on the sexiest and most daring roles in their careers as they play lovers in a sizzling May-December love affair in Glorious, an original movie produced by Dreamscape Digital for streaming exclusively on TFC Online and iWant, ABS-CBN’s new content-on-demand digital app.

The movie, which will be available on the new iWant and TFC.tv starting Nov. 17, has caught the imagination and piqued the interest of millions of netizens. Memes abound on social media, as its full trailer has earned more than 13.6 million views in less than a week.

More than the viral trailer’s steamy scenes that enticed and thrilled netizens, it has also spurred conversations online about age gap in relationships and the stigma attached to them.

Written and directed by Concepcion Macatuno, Glorious tells the story of Glory (Angel), a 52-year-old brain tumor survivor who falls in love with Niko (Tony), a guy 30 years her junior.

Separated from her husband whom she is financially dependent on, Glory finds herself at the crossroads in her life – unhappy and riddled with self-doubt – left alone by her children who are already building their own lives.

She then meets the enthusiastic and adventurous 22-year-old Niko, and the two have an instant connection.

While physical attraction will initially draw them together, they will nurture their relationship and turn it into a kind of love that will help them overcome the challenges in their relationship, including their opposing perspectives, age gap, and disapproval and judgment from their loved ones and community.

Will Glory and Niko be courageous enough to fight for their relationship? How will she learn to stand by her convictions and pursue her own happiness?

The film’s subject has triggered netizens to share their thoughts on social media, and even Broadway diva Lea Salonga said that she hopes the movie becomes successful not just for its love scenes, but also its potential to “begin a conversation about seeing older women and younger men on screen.”

“Given how utterly beautiful both Angel Aquino and Tony Labrusca are, I am all for it, and wish for their movie Glorious to be a massive hit,” she added.

Volleyball star and TV host Gretchen Ho also praised the film, tweeting, “Great move by #IWant and #DreamscapeDigital for making #Glorious their first exclusive film! Digital doesn’t have boundaries the way TV has.”

(MS)

