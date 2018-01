Annabelle Rama not managing Duterte’s granddaughter

Annabelle Rama wants to make it clear that she’s not the manager of presidential granddaughter Isabelle Duterte.

“Noong una, pumayag akong i-manage siya at dinala ko kay Boss Vic ng Viva,” she says. “Bago siya pina-sign ng contract, I asked her kung may permiso siya ng father niya, si Paulo Duterte na vice mayor ng Davao. Wala raw. Pero sabi niya, no need daw kasi pinayagan na siya ng mama niya, si Lovely. But sabi ko, humingi ka muna ng permiso sa dad mo. Ama mo ‘yun. Nang mag-usap kami uli, sabi niya ayaw raw, hindi siya pinayagan, mag-aral na lang daw siya muna. So binitawan ko, kasi kung ako man ‘yun, ayoko ring mag-artista ang anak kong minor nang wala akong permiso. Respetuhan lang.”

What can she say now that the rift between father and daughter got worse, especially after Vice Mayor Paulo Duterte was vilified by his own daughter in social media for allegedly beating up her friend?

“Ay, labas na ako diyan. That’s a problem between the two of them. Alam ko kung anong nangyari, but I’d rather keep quiet about it.”

By MARIO E. BAUTISTA, Malaya

Like this: Like Loading...