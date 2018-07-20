Ant Man and The Wasp (PG)

Mini Marvels!

Giant -sized fun is on tap big time in Ant Man and The Wasp. Trust Marvel Studios and Disney to come up with just a crackerjack fun time at the movies. Better than your typical superhero movie check out this crowd -pleaser at Cineplex Cinemas around BC.

Talk about great casting. Some suit at Disney made the right choice in casting comedian Paul Rudd in the title role as the diminutive Ant Man a few years back. How time flies and this year our most famous pint -sized hero finds himself still lost In love with the daughter of mad scientist type Dr. Pym. Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas (Basic Instinct) resurface as the loving family who now are on a mission to find heir lost in space mother/wife.

What distinguishes Ant-Man and The Wasp from your run of the mill superhero flicks is the humor. Thanks to a smart script that connects all the dots and the scene-stealing antics of Michael Pena this movie rocks. Fun Special effects, impeccable acting, superb timing and a cast of believable if not maniacal villains and heroes with a superb science fiction backdrop come together to make this film an absolute charmer fit for all ages.

Made in 3-D the film also boasts some big name co-stars integral to the plot , an add on scene part-way through the closing credits that you most definitely should stay for and perhaps a few choice words from Stan the Man himself . All told look for a third Ant Man movie to be green-lit as we speak. Yes, this little film with heart packs a king-sized wallop.

By Alan Samuel

