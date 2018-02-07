Appeals court denies POC request for TRO

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 7, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 39

    • The Court of Appeals denied on Tuesday a request for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) filed by the Philippine Olympic Committee on a decision by a Pasig court for the POC to hold elections anew for the positions of President and Chairman of the said organization.

    In a decision penned by Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh of the Eleventh Division of the Appellate Court, and concurred in by Division Chairman Justice Ramon M. Bato Jr. And Senior Member Justice Edwin D. Sorongon, the Court said “the court finds no ground for the issuance of a TRO.”

    The case stemmed from the disqualification of Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Ricky Vargas and Cong. Abraham Tolentino of the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines as candidates for president and chairman, respectively, in the 2016 elections of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

    This allowed former Rep. Jose Cojuangco Jr. to run unopposed for the presidency.

    There was no qualified candidate for chairman.

    Vargas and Tolentino went to court to challenge their disqualification which was based on the provision in the POC by-laws requiring a candidate to be an “active member of the General Assembly.”

    Vargas claimed that the POC Committee on Elections erred in their interpretation of the clause. The committee had said that active membership meant attending the General Membership meetings.

    The Pasig court under Judge Ma. Gracia Cadiz-Casaclang ruled that not only was the interpretation wrong, but that the committee on elections had no authority to interpret the by-laws. They were only supposed to organize and supervise the elections.

    The POC then went to the Court of Appeals since the lower court’s ruling is immediately executory. Their only relief was an appeal and a possible TRO.

    mb.com

    Share

    Previous Story

    P45B eyed from SSS hikes

    Next Story

    Ana Santiago: PH softball’s winningest coach

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 07 February 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Ana Santiago: PH softball’s winningest coach

      If one is to give Adamson women’s softball head coach Ana Santiago a nickname, “Shortie” would have fit her. For she is short at 5-feet flat with short pair of legs and arms. Adamson U Feature But if one is to consider her performance as a mentor in both ...

    • 07 February 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Appeals court denies POC request for TRO

      The Court of Appeals denied on Tuesday a request for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) filed by the Philippine Olympic Committee on a decision by a Pasig court for the POC to hold elections anew for the positions of President and Chairman of the said organization. In a decision ...

    • 07 February 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      P45B eyed from SSS hikes

      The Social Security System ( SSS ) expects to generate P45 billion in additional revenues this year if the proposals to increase the contribution rate as well as the minimum and maximum monthly salary credit (MSC) are implemented by April, the pension fund’s top official said. The SSS has ...

    • 05 February 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      In The Fade (PG)

      Huntress!   Political grudges can be hard to control. That urge to exact revenge for the cornerstone for In The Fade. Consider this terrorist laced thriller to be one of the best. See a gutsy lady go all out to settle a score in This momentous Mongrel Media release ...

    • 05 February 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Happy End (PG)

      Mixed Blessings!   Success can be a mixed bag. An upstart French family with millions learn the hard way that money can’t buy happiness in Happy End. How many times has that scenario played out in the real world. So, let’s go abroad to see how the French do ...

    %d bloggers like this: