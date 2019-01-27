Aquaman (G)

Water Wings!

Care to see a great movie. Enter a brave new world with Aquaman. Finally Marvel Studios has been dethroned in the superhero sweepstakes. Just like Wonder Woman captured the hearts and minds of men and women of ages globally so does this latest fable from Warner Brothers. Yes, the DC universe is alive and well with Aquaman surfacing at Cineplex and Landmark Theatres across B.C.

Build it and they will come. Or in the case of a movie have the right story and audiences will accept it. Here the studio and filmmakers cane up with the right story, a charismatic lead actor and special effects second to none. As good as Avator with a more engaging feel to it Aquaman is the story of a descendent from the mysterious Atlantis who somehow winds up on Earth.

Born to an enchanting water woman cut from the Wonder Woman mound all Arthur Curry wants to do is live happily ever after with his seafaring dad on the American East Coast in a lighthouse. Fat chance for that. You see our Arthur May in fact be a King Arthur and charismatic Jason Momoa fits the part like a glove.

Hopscotching the globe like a James Bond epic – above ground, on Earth and obviously underwater – Aquaman is a feast for the eyes and for the senses. Momoa has the right physique, screen presence and quick quips with the lips to pull this role off magnificently.

Oh, the crazy plot sees this man from above having to descend to the depths in a power struggle putting a host of crazy waterborne warriors against one another.

Master action director James an works his magic hero with sea monsters, rousing spectacular battles and stupendous special effects. Picture an underwater Star Wars extravaganza sprinkle with elements from this Raiders of The Lost Ark days and you get 5e feel for this fantastic fantasy that works on all levels. Blessed with an outstanding cast including Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson and you know this is an Adrenalin charged movie that is fun all the way. Another plus in this film’s Cavour is that all the actors seems to be having a grand Old time with this far-fetched nonsense steeped in mythology and tradition, And at the heart of the proceedings is a family with divided loyalties, lost lives and all meaningfully weaved together by Wan and co.

If you want to see a first class movie and are tired of run of the mill Marvel retreads then Aquaman comes through with flying colors.

By Alan Samuel

