Aquino faces Senate panel over dengue vaccine mess

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 17, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 94

    • FORMER President Simeon Benigno Aquino III will testify today before the Senate blue ribbon committee on the resumption of the investigation on the P3.5-billion procurement of Dengvaxia vaccines during his administration.

    Aquino’s cousin, Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, in a text message to reporters, confirmed the former president’s attendance.

    Former president Aquino seems to have anticipated the grilling that he will get.

    “I hope that my appearing will promote a more sober discussion leading to the formulation of appropriate actions,” Aquino said.

    The panel also invited to the hearing former Executive Secretary Paquito Ochoa and former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad.

    Committee secretariat said the invitation for Ochoa was not delivered because, according to a security guard, the former executive secretary is no longer staying there.

    The invitation for Abad was received but there was no confirmation   on his attendance.

    Senators are expected to ask Aquino to explain his two meetings with officials of vaccine manufacturer Sanofi – one in Paris and one in China – before the French pharmaceutical company cornered the dengue vaccines supply contract.

    Aquino met with Sanofi officials on Nov. 9, 2014 in Beijing, China, and on Dec. 1, 2015 in Paris, France.

    The Philippines approved the acquisition  of Dengvaxia in December 2015, the first in Asia, and the vaccination program began in April 2016.

    Senate blue ribbon panel chair Sen. Richard Gordon said there was a possible conspiracy in the purchase of Dengvaxia vaccines from Sanofi Pasteur, because of the apparent haste in the procurement after Aquino and then Health Secretary Janette Garin met with the firm’s officials.

    Gordon also pointed out that the budget for the procurement of the vaccines was not in the General Appropriations Act of 2016.

    The Office of the President, through Ochoa, authorized the realignment of funds for various health projects, including the Dengvaxia program.

    Senate majority leader Vicente Sotto III urged senators to look into the possible loopholes in the mandate of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide more teeth to its functions.

    “There must be a mechanism that will somehow shield them from being ‘corrupted’ by giant pharmaceutical companies. People’s lives are at stake here. It’s always better to err on the side of caution,” Sotto said.

    by: JP LOPEZ , Malaya

    Share

    Previous Story

    PH posts lowest underemployment

    Next Story

    Dela Rosa to head BuCor

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 December 2017
      29 mins ago No comment

      Pacquiao promises additional budget for PSC in 2019

      SEN. Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he will push for additional budget allocation for the Philippine Sports Commission in 2019 in his capacity as chairman of the Senate committee on sports. Speaking during the launch of the PSC-Pacquiao Amateur Boxing Cup, a joint grassroots sports project, Pacquiao said the ...

    • 19 December 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Better life, Improve economy in 2018 – SWS

      More Filipinos are optimistic that their personal quality of life and the economy will get better in 2018, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) said in its latest survey. Forty-seven percent of Filipino adults expect their lives to improve in the next 12 months against only four percent who expect ...

    • 17 December 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Pres. Duterte extends martial law: ‘All options on the table’

      “All options are on the table” to deal security threats, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday, as he raised the prospect of placing the entire Philippines under martial law. The President thanked Congress for extending martial rule and said his “only consideration” was the welfare of the Philippines. “At ...

    • 17 December 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Dela Rosa to head BuCor

      Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald Dela Rosa will be appointed director general of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). This was announced by President Rodrigo Duterte during the Christmas party of Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) last night. Prior to this, Duterte had told Dela Rosa that the PNP Chief ...

    • 17 December 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Aquino faces Senate panel over dengue vaccine mess

      FORMER President Simeon Benigno Aquino III will testify today before the Senate blue ribbon committee on the resumption of the investigation on the P3.5-billion procurement of Dengvaxia vaccines during his administration. Aquino’s cousin, Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, in a text message to reporters, confirmed the former president’s attendance. ...

    %d bloggers like this: