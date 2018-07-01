Aritao Mayor Lucita Tan Visits Vancouver

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 1, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 45

    • Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya Mayor Hon. Lucita Tan visited friends and relatives in Toronto and Vancouver, and was asked to be a guest speaker at the UFCABC 120th Philippine Independence Day Gala at the Westin Bayshore in Downtown Vancouver.

    Tan said that she is honoured to have been invited to the Gala.

    “Vancouver is so beautiful, more beautiful than Toronto if I may say so,” she shares with a smile. “I am so happy I was able to come for the celebration of the Filipino community at this Gala.”

    Asked about Aritao, she was very happy and proud of her little municipality.

    “We are only 37,000 in population but we are proud of the accomplishments that we have,” she adds. Aritao is found in the Cagayan Valley, and its domestic products include pottery, and agricultural produce such as onions, mango, tomatoes, and rice. She says that they have an annual celebration called Panagsisibuyas Festival. The Panagsisibuyas Festival is a town fiesta with parades, street dancing and drum & lyre competitions, exhibit on agriculture featuring the town’s best products and socialization night during the last day. One highlight of the fiesta is also the cookfest of exotic and local dishes featuring their otop or onion.

    Tan is very proud of Aritao-born UFCABC President Joel Castillo, and what he has accomplished here in Vancouver. “I will certainly share his success with the people of Aritao when I go home. We are always proud of our own kababayans, especially those who continue to serve their countrymen even when they are abroad.”

    She hopes to come back to Vancouver soon, as she is very much enamoured by the beauty of the nature surrounding her and the hospitality of the Filipinos in Vancouver.

    “I will certainly be back soon,” she says with much appreciation.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Promises, promises

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 01 July 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Aritao Mayor Lucita Tan Visits Vancouver

      Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya Mayor Hon. Lucita Tan visited friends and relatives in Toronto and Vancouver, and was asked to be a guest speaker at the UFCABC 120th Philippine Independence Day Gala at the Westin Bayshore in Downtown Vancouver. Tan said that she is honoured to have been invited to ...

    • 01 July 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Promises, promises

      Ralph Waldo Emerson, American philosopher, essayist and poet, once said, “All promise outruns performance.” Nothing could be farther from this truth. A promise can always be broken, but if a promise is made by a politician, born with a silver spoon in his mouth, with his political career handed ...

    • 26 June 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      Andrea tries to learn other languages

      Andrea Brillantes is currently trying to learn Japanese and Korean by watching videos online. “Ang ibang phrases nila naiintindihan ko. Kaya ko ipakilala sarili ko in Japanese. Dati, nung hindi pa uso ang K-drama, ‘yung hindi pa siya trending sa Pinas, lagi ako nanunuod. So ngayon, every time manunuod ...

    • 26 June 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      Bea in new drama series

      Bea Binene is given her most mature role to date in “Kapag Nahati ang Puso” where she plays a daughter who will be the rival of her own mom, Sunshine Cruz, over the attention of one man, Benjamin Alves. “I will be shedding my tweetums and teenybopper image here ...

    • 26 June 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      Ella Cruz new horror-thriller movie

      After doing youth-oriented films like “Fangirl/Fanboy” and “Squad Goals,” Ella Cruz is now cast in a horror-thriller about two sisters who become the victims of vicious criminals who try to invade their very own home one stormy night. She co-stars with internet sensation Donnalyn Bartolome in “Cry No Fear,” ...

    %d bloggers like this: