Arum says Pacquiao wants to fight in the Big Apple

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 30, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 55

    • Six months after the controversial fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia, Top Rank Inc. CEO Bob Arum hints about Pacquiao’s comeback in April of this year.

    Arum said he does not want to complicate the fighting senator’s schedule in the Philippine Senate, so he is working around the Senate’s recess.

    “His senatorial duties would allow him to fight in April and we proposed a fight for Manny in April and we are waiting to hear back and I hope to see Manny back in action,”said Arum.

    Arum said that Pacquiao has also expressed interest in fighting in a big arena in New York and this is the venue that Top Rank will be arranging this week.

    “We certainly have the plans and who the opponent is but I’m not going to say it until Manny approves it and maybe we are looking for a possibility of doing something very, very unique for Manny. Something that he would love because he mentioned it to me at one time and that is to fight in the Madison Square Garden in the big garden and in the big stage,” he said.

    Arum added that Pacquiao’s boxing comeback is because of his advocacy to help the poor.

    “One thing I know about Manny is he uses a lot of his money to take care of people who are in need. I think he wants to box again because he wants to build so many more free homes for the people,” he said.

    Meanwhile, 27-year-old Jerwin Ancajas is the new Pacquiao protege. Arum believes that Ancajas possesses phenomenal boxing skills.

    “Jerwin has a real shot to be a big, big player in boxing. He has great attitude. He has a lot of skills. He is a very, very exciting fighter. I saw him on the Pacquiao-Horn fight card and he looked tremendous and when the opportunity came for us to sign him we didn’t hesitate to sign him. I think he is a great great addition to Top Rank boxing,” he said.

    With the prospect of becoming the next Pinoy boxing phenom, Ancajas will be very busy with the fights Top Rank has lined up for him this year.

    “If we are doing a fight in Vegas, he will be in the card and if we are doing a fight somewhere else he will be in the card. I don’t want to pigeonhole to a particular city or particular region. He is so exciting and we can make such good fights for him that he can fight any place,”said Arum.

    For now, Ancajas and Pacquiao are the only 2 Filipino boxers with Top Rank.(B. Llorente abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Agot Isidro new role in ‘Changing Partners’

    Next Story

    Pacquiao’s MPBL all set for grand Big Dome opening

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 January 2018
      58 mins ago No comment

      Team Manila, Melindo, Austria set to be honored

      Two world champions and one of the country’s most accomplished coaches will be the recipients of major awards in the coming SMC-PSA (Philippine Sportswriters Association) Annual Awards Night. Team Manila and former International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight title holder Milan Melindo, along with three-time Coach of the Year Leo ...

    • 30 January 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Pacquiao’s MPBL all set for grand Big Dome opening

      A basketball league founded by senator and former world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will unwrap on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum, aiming to help the development of grassroots basketball as well as to give more exposure to local players. The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) was formally launched on ...

    • 30 January 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Arum says Pacquiao wants to fight in the Big Apple

      Six months after the controversial fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia, Top Rank Inc. CEO Bob Arum hints about Pacquiao’s comeback in April of this year. Arum said he does not want to complicate the fighting senator’s schedule in the Philippine Senate, so he is ...

    • 29 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Agot Isidro new role in ‘Changing Partners’

      Agot Isidro was introduced in the movies in the 1993 action flick, “Masahol Pa sa Hayop,” starring Phillip Salvador where she played the role of a lady lawyer. She won the best new actress award for that at the age of 27. She was a late bloomer as an ...

    • 29 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Judy Ann Santos life in Showbiz

      2017 was a year of realization for Judy Ann Santos about her life in show business.  “That’s true! It’s all about acceptance of everything that’s taking place— the change, the trend and the fast turnover of stars,” she says. The actress, who’s headlining the movie Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes opposite Angelica Panganiban, knows that she ...

    %d bloggers like this: