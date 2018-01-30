Arum says Pacquiao wants to fight in the Big Apple

Six months after the controversial fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia, Top Rank Inc. CEO Bob Arum hints about Pacquiao’s comeback in April of this year.

Arum said he does not want to complicate the fighting senator’s schedule in the Philippine Senate, so he is working around the Senate’s recess.

“His senatorial duties would allow him to fight in April and we proposed a fight for Manny in April and we are waiting to hear back and I hope to see Manny back in action,”said Arum.

Arum said that Pacquiao has also expressed interest in fighting in a big arena in New York and this is the venue that Top Rank will be arranging this week.

“We certainly have the plans and who the opponent is but I’m not going to say it until Manny approves it and maybe we are looking for a possibility of doing something very, very unique for Manny. Something that he would love because he mentioned it to me at one time and that is to fight in the Madison Square Garden in the big garden and in the big stage,” he said.

Arum added that Pacquiao’s boxing comeback is because of his advocacy to help the poor.

“One thing I know about Manny is he uses a lot of his money to take care of people who are in need. I think he wants to box again because he wants to build so many more free homes for the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Jerwin Ancajas is the new Pacquiao protege. Arum believes that Ancajas possesses phenomenal boxing skills.

“Jerwin has a real shot to be a big, big player in boxing. He has great attitude. He has a lot of skills. He is a very, very exciting fighter. I saw him on the Pacquiao-Horn fight card and he looked tremendous and when the opportunity came for us to sign him we didn’t hesitate to sign him. I think he is a great great addition to Top Rank boxing,” he said.

With the prospect of becoming the next Pinoy boxing phenom, Ancajas will be very busy with the fights Top Rank has lined up for him this year.

“If we are doing a fight in Vegas, he will be in the card and if we are doing a fight somewhere else he will be in the card. I don’t want to pigeonhole to a particular city or particular region. He is so exciting and we can make such good fights for him that he can fight any place,”said Arum.

For now, Ancajas and Pacquiao are the only 2 Filipino boxers with Top Rank.(B. Llorente abs-cbn)

Like this: Like Loading...