Atom in flux

  September 28, 2017
    • Atom Araullo bade ABS-CBN good-bye last Friday, September 15. The reporter announced his departure in “Umagang Kay Ganda,” where he was a mainstay for eight years.

    Citing his varied interest, Araullo said he is ready to explore opportunities other than journalism.

    “Marami pa kasi akong planong gawin, gustong subukan …. Alam niyo naman ang interes ko, halo-halo rin ‘yan. Napasok na tayo sa larangan ng filmmaking, ‘yung ‘Citizen Jake,’ mahilig rin akong kumuha ng litrato. So marami, marami akong susubukan,” he said.

    He also posted a statement on his social media account showing his gratitude to his former home network and describing his stint in ABS-CBN as an “amazing adventure.” “Although I am taking a new path, I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the company that helped me become the journalist I am today,” he said.

    ABS-CBN has also released a statement saying it wishes Atom “all the best in his future endeavors.

    “He will always remain a Kapamilya,” the statement ended.

    As to his future plans apart from starring in the Mike de Leon film “Citizen Jake,” Araullo has yet to reveal his plans.

    He may have left ABS-CBN last week, but Atom Araullo still has an upcoming show on Lifestyle TV.

    Araullo is the host of “The Crawl Hong Kong,” which will premiere on Lifestyle TV (Sky Cable channel 52) at 7:30 p.m. on September 20, Wednesday.

    In the show, Araullo teams up with chef Ed Bugia for a restaurant-hopping adventure.

