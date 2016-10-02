lrt-mrt2

Ayala, SM agree on LRT-MRT common station

  • October 2, 2016
    • ayala-mallsAyala Land Inc. and SM Prime Holdings Inc. have agreed to build a common rail station between their two giant malls in Quezon City, breaking a seven-year deadlock.

    The structure, which will be constructed between SM North Edsa and Trinoma Mall, will connect the Metro Rail Transit 3 with the Light Rail Transit 1 and the soon to be built MRT-7.

    The two companies will sign an agreement for the common station on Wednesday with the transportation and public works departments.

    SM took government to court after the transportation department moved the common station from SM North to smTrinoma.

    The signing of the agreement will pave the way for the lifting of a Supreme Court order that stopped the construction of the facility.(J. Manabat, abs-cbn)

