AYONG MALIKSI HEEDS THE CALL OF THE PEOPLE AND RUNS FOR CAVITE GOVERNOR

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite – Former Cavite Governor Erineo “Ayong” Maliksi filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for Governor of Cavite in the last day of filing on October 17, 2018.

Maliksi, who filed his COC at 8:00 am, was met with strong support by his supporters outside the Provincial Office of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Trece Martires, Cavite. Maliksi filed his certificate with the presence of his family and close friends.

Around 1000 supporters of Maliksi were present during his COC filing, most of which wore red, Maliksi’s signature color. The supporters also held tarpaulins and signages expressing the need to return to “Maliksing Serbisyo,” a government service that is fast, efficient and accessible to everyone, especially the poor.

“Ang Sambayang Kabitenyo ay nagpapasalamat dahil hindi ninyo kami tinalikuran, hindi niyo kami kayang tiisin at ang ating lalawigan na napag-iwanan na mula umalis kayo. Si Ayong Maliksi ang pag-asa namin dahil ang pamamahala niya ay malapit sa tao at may puso,” an emotional supporter said during the filing.

Meanwhile, many supporters from Trece Martires expressed their dismay and disapproval over the planned transfer of the present administration from Trece Martires City to Silang.

Before his filing, Maliksi announced his intention to run for Cavite governor last Monday, October 15, after approximately 3,000 supporters hailing from multi-sectoral groups flocked to his farm in Imus, Cavite.

The supporters who came from various sectors such as the youth, LGBTQ, transport, and peasants urged and endorsed him to run again as Governor because they feel that the present administration has not done much to improve the province and the lives of the Kabitenyos.

Rally speakers lamented the still unsolved garbage problem in many communities in the province, the inaction of the authorities to the problem of traffic congestion along major thoroughfares, and the lack of jobs and livelihood opportunities for them.

“This is my fight of a lifetime. At ito’y para sa inyo at sa magandang kinabukasan para sa susunod pang mga henerasyon. Ibabalik natin ang gobyerno na malapit sa puso, may pagmamahal at tinuturing ang lahat ng pantay-pantay,” Maliksi said to his supporters in an emotional speech last Monday.

The 2019 Midterm Elections is on May 13, 2019.

