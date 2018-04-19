Azkals make history, advance to AFC Asian Cup

PHIL Younghusband scored on a penalty kick in the one-minute extra time, sending the Philippine Azkals to a 2-1 win over Tajikistan on Tuesday evening at the Rizal Memorial Football Field.

It was a historic moment for the Azkals as they hurdled their last assignment in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup 2019 qualifier.

The Azkals advanced to the tournament proper, which will be held at the United Arab Emirates from Jan. 1 to Feb. 5, 2019.

Younghusband connected on his penalty shot from 15 meters after he was fouled by Ergashev Davronjon, sending a crowd 4,671 paying fans in a cheering frenzy.

Tajikistan drew first blood when it struck with its first goal in the 64th minute.

And that’s when Nazarove Akhtam hit a penalty shot that was awarded to him after he got pushed by Misagh Bahadoran.

The Azkals finished on top of Group F with a 3-3-0 win-draw-record, with Yemen getting the second seat with its 1-4-0 slate.

Tajikistan got eliminated with its third loss against 2 victories and a draw, while Nepal was last with their 0-2-3 card.

The Azkals reached the tournament proper with India and Kyrgystan in Group A, alongside Lebanon and North Korea in Group B.

Jordan and Vietnam took the Group C slots, while Palestine and Oman made it in Group D. Bahrain and Turkmenistan also earned a berth from Group E.

P. Atencio, MS

