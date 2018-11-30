B.C. conducting second test of emergency alert to wireless devices

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 30, 2018
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 28

    • VICTORIA –A test of the new wireless alerting system will be conducted for a second time as part of the national Alert Ready system to improve public safety in the event of emergency.

    “The key to emergency alerting is to reach as many people on as many communication platforms as possible,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The addition of emergency alerts on wireless devices is another valuable way to reach out to the public in an emergency. These alerts will be issued alongside routine television and radio tests as an added complement to these and other emergency alerting mediums already in use.”

    The expansion of the existing radio and television alerting system to include cellular devices was launched in B.C. on April 6, 2018, and an initial test was conducted on May 9, 2018. Emergency Management BC is responsible for issuing emergency notifications on the Alert Ready system in the province and will initially use wireless alerting for tsunami threats only, with plans to expand to other emergencies and hazards in the future.

    “Alerts can provide valuable information and notice, but individuals also have to do their part,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “As you ensure your devices have up-to-date software and are compatible for the alerts, also take the time to prepare your emergency kit and create a plan for hazards.”

    The emergency alerts will be issued, alongside routine television and radio tests, to compatible wireless devices, such as smartphones. The test message will read: “This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required.”

    (BC NDP website)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Ang Gobyerno ng Canada ay Magbibigay ng Suporta sa Pabahay para sa Halos 1 Milyong Pamilyang Canadians

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 November 2018
      38 mins ago No comment

      B.C. conducting second test of emergency alert to wireless devices

      VICTORIA –A test of the new wireless alerting system will be conducted for a second time as part of the national Alert Ready system to improve public safety in the event of emergency. “The key to emergency alerting is to reach as many people on as many communication platforms ...

    • 30 November 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Ang Gobyerno ng Canada ay Magbibigay ng Suporta sa Pabahay para sa Halos 1 Milyong Pamilyang Canadians

      Nobyembre 22, 2018 1,000,000 Dahilan para Ipagdiwang ang Pabahay sa Canada TORONTO, ON – Ang bawat Canadian ay nararapat magkaroon ng ligtas at abot-kayang lugar na matatawag na tahanan. Kaya, simula noong Budget 2016, ang Gobyerno ng Canada ay gumawa ng malaking pamumuhunan para magpatayo ng mas abot-kayang pabahay ...

    • 30 November 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      UP-Ateneo in historic battle for UAAP basketball crown

      It will be a championship fight for the ages. For the first time in the history of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) basketball league, the University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University will face off for the finals. It’s been billed as the Battle ...

    • 30 November 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      When Education becomes an Oblation

      The University of the Philippines’ school theme UP Beloved, or UP Naming Mahal, in its lyrics, talks about loyalty to the school, and to all, wherever one goes. Penned by Teogenes Velez, and Nicanor Abelardo, National Artist for Music, and UP Conservatory of Music Alumni and namesake, in 1917, ...

    • 29 November 2018
      23 hours ago No comment

      Bersamin thanks Duterte for appointment, but vows ‘judicial independence’

      MANILA – In his 32 years in the judiciary, newly appointed Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin never dreamed to become the nation’s highest magistrate. Now at the helm of the Supreme Court (SC), Bersamin, who called himself an “accidental Chief Justice,” vowed judicial independence, saying while grateful for his appointment, ...

    %d bloggers like this: