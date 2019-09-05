BANTAY BATA 163 GIVES RESCUED CHILDREN EDUCATION AND HOPE

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 5, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 91

    • Twelve year old Arnil Castillo and three siblings faced the most tragic of fates. A month after being abandoned by their mother, their own father passed away. Left with no one to care for them, the siblings were brought by local government officials to the Quezon City Social Service Development Department. They were then transferred to the Bantay Bata 163 Children’s Village in Bulacan.

    It was in their newfound home that the children began to pick up the pieces of their lives as they began engaging in the village‘s activities. But Arnil only had one primary concern:

    “Kung mag-aaral po ba ako dito o hindi… Kailangan ko pong mag-aral para po kapag nakapagtapos po ako, hahanapin po namin si Mama,” said Castillo.

    Arnil is only one of 39 children at the village who dream of receiving proper education. This is why Bantay Bata 163, whose pillars include a program called Bantay Edukasyon, is actively in search of scholarship grants.

    In order to provide the children with a normal education, Bantay Bata 163 finds sponsors and donors to support their studies, a holistic grant not only covers their tuition expenses but also their school supplies, daily food and transportation allowances, and other fees.

    Bantay Bata 163 introduced the Bantay Edukasyon program in 1998 as an aftercare service for rescued children but it has since provided 6,400 scholarships all over the country. The upcoming ABS-CBN Ball has committed to support Bantay Bata’s Bantay Eduaksyon program. In 2018, the ball helped re-open the Bantay Bata 163 Children’s Village.

    Bantay Bata 163’s founder, the late Gina Lopez, believed that as long as there are generous people, more children can have a better future.

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    ABS-CBN HITS 20 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBE

    Next Story

    ABS-CBN HONORS MODERN-DAY PINOY HEROES IN BAYANING PILIPINO AWARDS

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 September 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      New ABS-CBN series starts airing September 9… “PAMILYA KO” TO TEACH VALUES OF LOVE, FORGIVENESS, AND ACCEPTANCE TO VIEWERS

      “Pamilya Ko,” ABS-CBN’s newest primetime series, will touch the hearts of viewers as it tackles the issues that modern Filipino families face—from infidelity, tragedy, to sibling rivalry—and the forces that bind them together—forgiveness, acceptance, and love. Starting September 9, follow the story of Chico (JM De Guzman), his parents ...

    • 05 September 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      Movie Review: Angel Has Fallen (PG) ** 

      Ideas are the grease that runs the Hollywood wheels. Out to better their last effort are the forces behind Angel Has Fallen. Whether the stars have aligned correctly for this VVS Films release May well boil down to whether you are a fan of this limited series or a ...

    • 05 September 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      ABS-CBN HONORS MODERN-DAY PINOY HEROES IN BAYANING PILIPINO AWARDS

      Kapamilya stars, PH personalities grace awarding ceremony Ordinary Filipinos who show selfless acts of love for their community were recognized by ABS-CBN in the 15th awarding cycle of ABS-CBN’s Gawad Geny Lopez Jr. Bayaning Pilipino Awards, which will air this September 1 on Sunday’s Best. ABS-CBN found new faces ...

    • 05 September 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      BANTAY BATA 163 GIVES RESCUED CHILDREN EDUCATION AND HOPE

      Twelve year old Arnil Castillo and three siblings faced the most tragic of fates. A month after being abandoned by their mother, their own father passed away. Left with no one to care for them, the siblings were brought by local government officials to the Quezon City Social Service ...

    • 05 September 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      ABS-CBN HITS 20 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBE

      Reaping Gold and Silver Creator Awards for 43 other YouTube channels… Coming from its record-breaking milestone last year of being the first YouTube channel in the Philippines to surpass ten million subscribers, ABS-CBN has hit a new high by doubling it to 20 million subs in just a year ...

    %d bloggers like this: